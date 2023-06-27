Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Black Market Features Exclusive Gear

CD Projekt Red is trying to turn things around with their latest RPG release, Cyberpunk 2077. While the base game has mainly been well-received now with the number of updates and patches to clear out the various bugs, eyes are now focused on the expansion. Rather than having a series of expansions and DLC, most of the effort went into fixing the base game up. Now we have only one expansion coming before the team starts to focus on the official sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. Check out a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty that offers a new tour of the Black Market.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, this is a brand new storyline set within the base game. We know that this will be a spy thriller type of experience. Players will go through the game as V once again, with Johnny still stuck in her head. But this new chapter we’ll embark on might provide a new ending that will appeal to both Johnny and V fans. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see just what this new base game ending will entail. Regardless, we know that this expansion is coming in September, and to help hype the launch up, CD Projekt Red just launched a new trailer.

This latest trailer is all about a tour of the Black Market. The footage is not new, as we’ve seen this highlighted briefly during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended. However, CD Projekt Red added some more insight into the footage while uploading it directly on their Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel. Essentially, Black Market is one of the new areas you can explore in the upcoming Dogtown location for Night City. We know that this will be a place you’ll want to venture into if you want some unique cyberwar and weapons that can’t be found anywhere else.

But don’t rely on the police to be present as this is out of their reach. Instead, a new militia force has established order, and they will be another obstacle you’ll need to deal with if you’re committing crimes in their jurisdiction. One thing that the developers are hopeful you will find featured in this game after the expansion launches are just how much more alive the world feels.

New scenes, characters, secrets, and easter eggs will hopefully make the game feel fresh and lively. That’s also including the adjustments made to the overall gameplay experience. But again, you’ll have to wait a bit before seeing the changes occur. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to release on September 26, 2023. When the expansion launches, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.