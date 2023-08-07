Tekken 8 Drops Two Character Trailers At Evo

EVO 2023 was over the weekend, and as you can imagine, it was one of the biggest gaming events around, with a massive crowd of fans eagerly awaiting all the great action that was to occur. But as those same fans know, the show was also in the prime position to drop some information on future titles that would make their EVO debut. One such title was Tekken 8. The game is coming soon enough, and the team has slowly revealed the roster and their abilities. At EVO, they surprised fans by dropping two trailers. One featured a returning character, and the other was someone entirely new.

Let’s start with the familiar face, shall we? First up, we have Raven! Raven has been one of the long-time veterans of the franchise and was even used in the live-action movie. But the version we get in Tekken 8 appears to be much different than the ones we’ve seen before. The “Shadow Agent” seems to have done some training with Naruto, as he’s gotten his own version of “shadow clones” that he can use in various ways to put a beating on foes. That training reaches even into his most devastating attack, where he can summon a handful of those shadow clones to beat up a foe before he delivers the final strike.

It’ll be curious to see how balanced that new gameplay style is for Raven, as it could be perceived as broken thanks to all the “outside help.”

But that wasn’t the only trailer that arrived. We also got a new character trailer via the “Peruvian Coffee Queen,” but you can call her Azucena.

Unlike Raven, Azucena relies on herself to get the job done, but not in the way you’d expect. As you’ll see in her trailer, she likes to dodge and evade people’s moves before going deep into some strikes and wrestling moves. She’s also really into coffee if her nickname wasn’t obvious, and they even have an interaction with her fighting a tea lover, and it doesn’t go well for the tea lover.

It appears that Azucena will be a character for those who love to play a more defensive style of combat, which could make her popular when EVO 2024 comes around.

You’ll also notice that in both trailers, the characters break through the stages and lead to different areas. So you’ll want to try that out for yourselves when the game releases!