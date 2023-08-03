Tekken 8 Roster Image Potentially Leaked Online

Tekken fans are waiting on that next major release for the franchise. With that said, some fans already have been getting a taste of the game through a closed test. However, some of the finer details are still kept in the dark when it comes to what this game will feature, including the roster. But thanks to the internet, it looks like an image is spreading online showing off the launch roster. It’s not very detailed, and some fans are trying to pinpoint everyone featured so far in this image. However, it’s a potentially early look into the cast of fighters we’ll have at launch.

We’re finding out about this image that first came out through 4Chan from Reddit. But even the comments on Reddit are not entirely convinced this image is real. As one user on Reddit claimed, it could be a fan creation that was starting to spread online. This would not be the first time a fan-generated concept art was uploaded to tease the community as a legitimate leak. At any rate, you can follow the Reddit link to see the community investigate the image.

Again, it’s uncertain if this image is real or not, but as fans also point out, this is not the full lineup. We’ll likely see plenty of DLC drops adding more characters to the mix. So if you’re not spotting your favorite character, that doesn’t mean they won’t be showing up in the game at some point. We’ll just have to wait to see what characters are deciphered from this low-resolution image and which will likely be added later.

As mentioned, some Tekken fans have already had the chance to try the game out through a closed test. These tests were made to give the development team more insight into how to improve the game for when it does launch. But some fans have managed to crack the game and were able to continue playing it after the closed test ended. That even sparked the Tekken 8 director to voice up at one streamer, saying that they risk a ban from the game if they continue to play the cracked version of the game.

Currently, we’re left waiting on Tekken 8 to have an official release date. However, we do know that when Tekken 8 does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.