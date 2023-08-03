Xbox Offers The Ultimate Game Add-On Sale

Video games are expensive. We don’t have to tell you that, I’m sure. But with this latest generation of console platforms came a price increase for new AAA titles. Before, we were paying $59.99 for the standard new video game release, but that’s now been pushed to $69.99. So knowing what games to pick up at launch and which to get after being discounted is crucial. Fortunately, there are always discounts and promotions going on. If you’re after some video game sales, then you don’t typically have to look very hard. In fact, some discount deals are going on right now through the official Xbox digital storefront.

With new video game releases, you can typically expect a series of microtransactions that follow. Some games offer special in-game content, such as cosmetics or even full-on expansions. Fortunately, if you have a game that has some additional locked-away add-ons, then check out this latest sale. Xbox is holding a promo called The Ultimate Game Add-on Sale. This is a discount promo all about giving players a break for some additional in-game expansions, cosmetics, and more. We’ll list down some of the highlights you can find below.

The Ultimate Game Add-on Sale

The Sims 4 Island Living $19.99

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle $24.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass $15.99

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass $34.99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 25th Anniversary DLC – Cutting-Edge Aircraft Series Set $4.99

Alan Wake: The Signal $1.74

ARK: Genesis Season Pass $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis $12.49

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok $15.99

Ghostrunner: Project_Hel $5.99

Borderlands 3 Season Pass $14.99

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course $6.79

Desperados III Season Pass $7.49

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 3 $9.99

Resident Evil 7 – End of Zoe $5.99

Far Cry 6 Season Pass $15.99

Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds $9.99

Control Expansion 2 AWE $4.99

Immortals Fenix Rising Season Pass $11.99

That’s just a small peek of what some of the add-on discounts are being highlighted right now. With over 500 items to go through, you’ll want to check out the savings you can have right here. Meanwhile, if you’re after standalone video game discounts, Microsoft’s Xbox store page has several other discount sales going on right now. You can view the different sales right here, but in short, there are discounts right now that focus on the Far Cry franchise, fighting games, to even couch co-op titles.