Starfield Devs Offer A New Look At The Deadly Ashta

Starfield is one of the most anticipated video games released this year. It’s exclusive to the Microsoft PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms as well. So this should hopefully be a huge success for the Xbox team, especially after their less-than-stellar release of Redfield. While the developers and Xbox are hoping this title does well when it launches into the marketplace, they have continued to market the upcoming release. Today a new tweet from the official Starfield Twitter account highlights one deadly enemy you don’t want to be caught off guard with.

The tweet highlights a new image of the beast species known as the Ashta. These are big powerful foes located in Akila. Described as a wolf and a velociraptor, you certainly don’t want to wind up crossing paths with this deadly beast without being prepared. That’s the only beast showcased in the tweet, but it’s far from the only critter you’re going to find when you’re out exploring. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for the upcoming RPG from Bethesda to release before we know every species featured in the game, along with their drops and locations.

Those who venture beyond the walls of Akila City do so at their own peril. There, you'll encounter the deadly Ashta. #Starfield pic.twitter.com/CkEeX95rmj — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) August 2, 2023

However, fans have taken it upon themselves to highlight as much content as they can before the game releases. For instance, on the Starfield Database website, there are plenty of details released from the community. You can view a page dedicated to just the creatures unveiled so far. This includes where they are located, along with some critters that have yet to be officially detailed by the developers, such as the unnamed giant herbivore creature.

That’s not the only group of individuals gathering intel on the upcoming RPG. We recently reported on an individual spending hundreds of hours breaking down the entire skill tree that is featured in the game. Likewise, there was an interactive map website made to highlight all the planets so far featured from past marketing materials. So while we have until next month before Starfield drops, there are tons of details you can go over about the game to prepare you.

Currently, Starfield is set to launch on September 6, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Since this is a first-party Microsoft title, you’ll also find Starfield to be available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service at launch.