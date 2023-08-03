Xenoblade Chronicles Franchise Soundtracks Are Available For Purchase

The tale of the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise is not what many of you would expect in any form. Monolith Soft, a team making their own unique RPGs over the years for various systems, made the games. The first title, featuring the fan-favorite character Shulk, was originally not supposed to come out of Japan, but a fan movement made it come West on the Wii. Then, it was ported to the Nintendo 3DS, and despite some sales setbacks, the franchise continued. It had a title on the Wii U, and then the next phase of its life would send it into the skies above.

Because once the Nintendo Switch came around, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was announced and came out within the first year of release. Then, a third mainline entry, the Wii U title is not tied to the other three, was brought to the Switch in 2022. It was so good it got nominated for Game of the Year and had DLC that brought Shulk and Rex together to meet a group of characters that would spark the third game’s story.

The franchise is bigger than ever, and fans are eager to see what happens next. There’s been plenty of talk about the series’ music as of late, bringing us to our article’s main topic. As noted by Reddit, the official soundtracks for the main three titles are now available in places like Amazon and iTunes. So if you wanted to dive into the beloved music that helped fill the worlds and cutscenes with life, now is your chance!

It’s not a stretch to say that the music of the three games was a key part of what made them so popular. The orchestral pieces brought a sense of wonder and deep emotion to each scene or battle. The third title’s music was so popular that fans freaked when they realized they would get to hear it played by an orchestra at The Game Awards after it was nominated for Game Of The Year.

Many tracks were so popular that they were remade for the following titles, and that could continue if the line goes on. But will it? Well, the sales of the games have increased over the years, with the third entry being the best-selling of the lot. The composer for the games has promised that if they do continue, the feel of the tracks will be different this time around. But that just means there will be new and exciting things to hear when it comes out!