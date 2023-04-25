Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Future Redeemed Is Out Now

When fans heard that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 would get some story DLC, they were instantly excited about it. The last main game had some extra story content, and it helped flesh out the main campaign even more. The remaster of the original title also brought in some extra story content to help set up the third game. Everything is always connected to what came before or what would come later. With Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Future Redeemed, the DLC released today, we’re going to get an all-new story that brings the world of the third game with the characters of the past.

The DLC takes place before the events of the third title, so you’ll see some familiar villains in key moments, such as N. They’ll be the rivals of a new group of heroes mixed in with two returning characters. Shulk and Rex will arrive as heads of the Liberators and seek to end the madness that’s going on.

But to do so, they’ll need to team up with new characters like Matthew to help get the job done. There’s still plenty of mystery around what is going on with the DLC’s story, and we won’t drop any spoilers here. So if you’re curious about how things will go, you’ll need to pick up the DLC for yourself!

In terms of gameplay, you’ll be right at home with the system of the main campaign. However, there have been some additions to spice things up. First, there are combo attacks that any pairing within your party can do. They’ll combine for a strike that only they can do. So don’t be afraid to mix it up and see what you get!

The official Twitter handle for the game also noted that enemy strongholds would be scattered throughout the game world. If you can defeat all the monsters, you’ll get special rewards!

But that’s not all. There will be new monsters that you’ll fight, including ones known as “Fog Chambers” that can summon “Fog Beasts.” Those who played the original game’s remaster will know all about these creatures and how powerful they are:

You can also meet numerous new characters, including Panacea, who works alongside Shulk in The Liberators.

As you can see, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Future Redeemed, is an expansive DLC that’ll make any fan of the games so far happy. It’s available now via the Season Pass if you’re interested.