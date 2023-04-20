Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Future Redeemed Gets New Details

Fans are still reeling from the reveal trailer of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Future Redeemed. The DLC story to finish out the Expansion Pass for the main game promises to be something unique, special, and fun. The story is a prequel tale to the main campaign that will bring two of the previous game’s protagonists together with a new crew of characters to fight off Mobius and a “god” from a past title. Everything shown in the reveal trailer has fans on edge and eagerly awaiting the chance to play it. But for now, we must settle for getting all the information we can about the title.

For example, longtime Nintendo insider Stealth posted on Twitter some new info alongside a small clip of the characters in action. The clip below highlights how you can swap your “main” controlled character for combat. So if you want to be the new lead in Matthew, you can, or you can be one of his teammates, or you can play Rex or Shulk!

Every combination of two characters have "Union Combos" that can happen when an enemy is launched.



You can set the pairing you want. Of course, they showed the Shulk/Rex pair because that's what we'd want to see! pic.twitter.com/PvcCBBtL1f — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 20, 2023

Plus, as that second tweet shows beautifully, every “duo” that can be made on the squad has a “Union Combo,” or a special attack that only those two can do. That includes a special duo attack for Shulk and Rex! After all, who wouldn’t want to see those two make a combo attack?

Then, there is the mysterious woman named “A.” Many fans of the main campaign will know that Mobius characters only refer to themselves by a letter, so why is she with the main crew? Regardless, she brings a new class of character to the title known as “Monado Fencer.” The class balances offensive and healing abilities, making her incredibly helpful in the field.

A has the new "Monado Fencer" class which combines offensive and healing abilities.



What's interesting is she has the same sort of wings as Zanza in the original Xenoblade. pic.twitter.com/3s6vxms0Wf — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 20, 2023

Stealth wasn’t the only one dropping details about the game, though. Another insider claimed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Future Redeemed would be a longer DLC than Torna: The Golden Country, the DLC prequel story for the last game. That story was about 20+ hours, depending on how long you wandered around. So if it’s longer than that? Then gamers are going to be in for a treat.

Besides playing it, fans are most excited about seeing how the story ties all three mainline titles together and then sets up said third title. Remember, it’s a prequel to the main campaign.

Plus, there are hopes that this will set up a fourth mainline game in the series, which developer Monolith Soft said they’d be up for.