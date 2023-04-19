Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC Wave 4 Features A New Story Campaign: Future Redeemed

The huge surprise is the fanservice of this DLC, as we get to see adult versions of Shulk and Rex.

Nintendo has revealed a new trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Finally, we know what’s coming in Wave 4 of the Expansion Pass, a new story campaign called Future Redeemed.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed is the prequel to the main storyline in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Shulk and Rex, the protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, respectively, also appear, to connect their timelines and storylines respectively.

Rather than meeting Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s protagonist Noah, however, they meet Matthew. Matthew is a hero in Noah’s past, the one who masters the Monado and learns its true nature. Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed will be your way of learning that story, by playing through it, meeting Matthew’s friends and foes, and learning his story of growth and discovery.

To wrap your head around the timeline a little bit, both Shulk and Rex are adults at the time of Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed. They are recognizable, but definitely completely different people now. Some other characters that have been revealed in the trailer indicate that time travel will also be an element in the story.

It’s fair to say that this is exciting news for Xenoblade Chronicles franchise fans. The story campaign looks like it will be of considerable length, and we now know it will have an element of fanservice with the coming together of the Xenoblade Chronicles 1 & 2 storylines. If only Xenoblade Chronicles X was part of that mix somehow too.

Nintendo also shared a reminder that the Pyra + Mythra 2 pack amiibo will be releasing on July 21, 2023. The amiibo will be usable in Super Smash Bros Ultimate as well as Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

By scanning the Pyra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players can change the appearance of the sword for Noah’s Swordfighter class to match Pyra’s Aegis Sword. When scanning the Mythra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the sword for Noah’s Swordfighter class will match Mythra’s Aegis Sword.

Nintendo also just announced upcoming amiibo for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 protagonists Noah and Mio. Could this mean they’ll be added in Super Smash Bros in the future? Maybe, maybe not. We can expect that they will also be usable in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Given that the amiibo will be releasing after the end of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass, it will be curious to see what exactly Nintendo has in mind.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed will be releasing as part of Wave 4 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass on April 15, 2023. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. You can watch the announcement trailer below.