Here’s Your Last Chance To Check Out These 3 Games On PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus has been a solid subscription service to purchase. Like other premium subscription services for console platforms, the monthly payment comes with a few benefits. For instance, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members will get access to Sony’s PlayStation Game Catalog, which will grant you a plethora of games outside of the free monthly titles that are handed out to each tier, including the entry tier, PlayStation Plus Essential. However, it’s worth noting that these games added to the mix won’t last forever.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are finding three more games are being added to the last chance to play list. This means if you were sitting on any of these games, you might want to at least give them a try to see if they are worth purchasing once they end up being removed. We’re finding out about what games are being removed from the mix through the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account. We will list down what games are being cut from players below.

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium Last Chance To Play

Injustice 2

Batman Return To Arkham Collection

Lego Harry Potter Collection

For a further breakdown, the Lego Harry Potter Collection includes Years 1-7 remastered. Meanwhile, the Batman Return To Arkham Collection includes Batman Arkham Asylum along with Batman Arkham City. Those games will be leaving soon, so you won’t want to wait too long before trying them. Meanwhile, there was a new collection of games that were added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for the month of April. If you haven’t already done so, you can check out the new games added to the mix today. Just as we did above, we’ll showcase what new games were added into PlayStation Plus Game Catalog down below.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog April Additions

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – PS4, PS5

Doom Eternal – PS4, PS5

Riders Republic – PS4, PS5

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – PS4

Slay the Spire – PS4

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – PS4, PS5

The Evil Within – PS4

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – PS4

Bassmaster Fishing – PS4, PS5

Paradise Killer – PS4, PS5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PS4, PS5

PlayStation Premium – Classics April Additions