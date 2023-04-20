Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Pre-loading Times Announced

Those of you eagerly awaiting the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor might have already pre-ordered a copy of the game. While some players might oppose the idea of pre-ordering games until they are released and reviews are available, others might enjoy taking advantage of pre-loading. This is, in particular, for those of you who enjoy digital purchases. If you already made a digital pre-order of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, then you will want to make a note of when pre-loading begins.

Today, thanks to a tweet from the official EA Star Wars Twitter account, we were given a heads-up on when exactly pre-loading will begin. It looks like all platforms will get to pre-load the game at the same time. That is on April 25, 2023. However, there is a slight difference between when exactly the pre-load will happen on that day.

It depends on whether you’re playing on a PC or a console. Those on PC through EA App or Steam can start the pre-load as early as 8:00 AM PT. Meanwhile, those of you who are pre-loading on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S will get to pre-load at 9:00 PM PT.

Despite being a drastic difference in time between when PC players and console players are able to pre-load the game, both will be well before the actual game drops into the marketplace. With that said, if you don’t know what pre-loading is, we can offer some insight. Pre-loading is essentially for digital versions of a game. When players purchase the game ahead of launch, they are often given the ability to pre-load it to their platform. That means you’ll get through the game’s download and installation, so it’s ready to go at launch.

This is beneficial to those that might not have the speediest bandwidth, which might have caused quite a long time to get through game downloads. With that said, it’s reported that those on Xbox Series S will have a far smaller file size compared to other platforms.

Of course, even though the game might be downloaded and installed on your platform, you won’t be able to run it. Instead, you’ll have to wait until the game actually drops into the marketplace before it’s unlocked. In this case, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to launch on April 28, 2023. When the game drops, you’ll be able to pick up a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. For now, you can check out a game trailer in the video we have embedded above.