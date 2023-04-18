Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Xbox File Size Versions Differ A Lot

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is just around the corner and set to release on April 28th, 2023. The continuation of Cal Kestis’ story has been long awaited since the series’ first entry Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released on November 11th, 2019. While there has been a lot of conversation surrounding the game’s bigger worlds and new character customization system one thing that took players a little off guard was the PC version of the game’s insane download size at 155GB.

Today even more news dropped about the game’s size on consoles with the Xbox Series X requiring about 140GBs but the Xbox Series S only requiring 44GBs of storage. While this is only noted as the game’s pre-install file size that’s quite the difference. While some have pointed to the Xbox Series S’ lack of 4K resolution as a potential reason for this disparity in file size it might also be a case of a day one update adding an even bigger file size to the Xbox Series S port.

The file sizes were initially reported over on Twitter by user Idle Sloth with the 95GB download size disparity really sticking out to a lot of commenters. Respawn has yet to officially comment on the storage sizes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox consoles but if the Xbox Series S version stays at 44GB it might be easy to imagine that some Xbox Series S owners would be happy with that news.

Only time will tell what players await come April 28th, 2023 but given the game’s huge file size on both PC and Xbox Series X it’s safe to say that there’ll be a lot of content for players to explore upon the game’s release. Previews of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also suggests that players are in for a much more expansive experience overall in comparison to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with bigger worlds and more fighting and customization options. While the second entry in the Star Wars Jedi series is less than two weeks away Respawn developers have already noted their interest in completing the full trilogy with another entry. Alongside this, Respawn is also working on an FPS-focused Star Wars game that will likely ramp up in development after the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on April 28th, 2023, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.