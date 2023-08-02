Atomic Heart: Annihilation Instinct DLC Release Trailer Drops Online

Atomic Heart had gained quite a bit of attention, with fans eager to enjoy this title when it launched. While the game was released earlier this year, it did receive some generally favorable reviews online. That’s a plus for Mundfish’s debut title, and if you enjoyed the game and everything it entailed, you might be interested in continuing the storyline. A new DLC is available today, and we now have the release trailer available. This is only DLC for players interested in continuing on the storyline as it follows after the events of the game campaign.

We won’t be spoiling anything here regarding the narrative, but we can offer insight into what this latest DLC entails. Annihilation Instinct is available today, and it puts players back into the role of P-3. Once again, you must deal with Facility 3826 as you seek the truth behind Nora. But just as before, there are nonstop dealing robotic enemies to face against. You’ll need to survive these mechanical beasts as you make your way through the complex. Fortunately, you’ll have some additional firepower to use along the way.

There are new weapons in the form of Secateur, which is a new ranged weapon, and the Klusha. This new Klusha weapon can tweak time to slow it down. That should allow you to keep some of these fast-paced enemies at bay. Meanwhile, this latest DLC will also introduce new characters to meet, such as Professor Lebedev, who will aid you in dealing with NORA’s quest for utter annihilation. Although, if you want to dive back into the base game again, there’s a little something extra for you here.

The developers have brought out a New Game+ mode which means going back through the game with all the skills you’ve acquired through the first go around. Players interested in the latest DLC can check out the release trailer in the video we have embedded below. With that said, you can view our Before You Buy footage right here. In celebration of the new DLC release, players on PC can pick up the base game or its premium editions at a discount.

However, Atomic Heart is also available to pick up and play today on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Again, you’ll want to go through the base game campaign before diving into the latest DLC release.