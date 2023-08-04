Pokemon Go: How to get Zygarde Cells

There are a variety of unique creatures to collect as you play Pokemon Go and the roster only continues to expand. If you have a Zygarde in your Pokedex, you’ll need to collect Zygarde Cells in order to change its form. Below, we have all the details on how you can get Zygarde Cells in Pokemon Go.

Zygarde Cells are used are to change the form of a Zygarde. You need to collect 50 Zygarde Cells to reach 50% Forme and another 200 Zygarde Cells to reach 100% Forme. As you change the form of your Zygarde, it will become even more powerful.

Where to find Zygarade Cells in Pokemon Go

There’s only one way you can get Zygarde Cells in Pokemon Go, via the new Routes feature. Routes are user-generated paths that are mapped out for you to follow. To view the Routes in your local area, click on the ‘Nearby’ menu and locate the ‘Route’ tab.

Once you’ve chosen a Route, you can begin by going to the designated starting point. All you have to do is follow the highlighted path on your in-game map.

On your journey, you’ll have the chance to find Zygarde Cells. These appear as a glowing green ball on the ground and all you have to do is tap on them to collect them.

That’s everything you need to know about how to obtain Zygarde Cells in Pokemon Go. As of now, Zygarde Cells seem to be pretty rare, so you may have to complete a few Routes before you encounter one.