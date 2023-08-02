Pokemon Go: How to get Greninja and Can it be Shiny?

There are a plethora of unique creatures to collect as you play Pokemon Go and the roster only continues to grow. If you’re hoping to bank yourself a Greninja in Pokemon Go, we’ll show you how to get this particular Pokemon and answer the question as to whether or not there is a Shiny variant.

Greninja is both a Water and Dark Pokemon type. Its strongest moves are Bubble and Surf when you’re attacking Pokemon in Gyms.

More Pokemon content

How to get Greninja in Pokemon Go

In order to secure yourself Greninja in Pokemon Go, you have to evolve a Froakie into Frogadier and then evolve the Frogadier into Greninja. This will cost you 125 Froakie candies, so you’ll have to catch a lot of Froakies to reach that number.

Luckily, a Froakie Community Day is taking place on August 13, resulting in the Pokemon becoming easier to find. Also, if you evolve Frogadier during the event or up to five hours after, you’ll get a Greninja that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Can you get a Shiny version of Greninja in Pokemon Go?

You can add a Shiny Greninja to your Pokedex, if you’re fortunate enough. First, you must successfully catch a Shiny Froakie in the wild and follow the steps above to evolve it into a Greninja.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Greninja in Pokemon Go. Let’s hope that luck is on your side during Froakie’s Community Day and you may even come across a Shiny one.