Nintendo Reaffirms Princess Peach Video Game Will Launch In 2024 Among Other Exclusives

There was quite a bit of chatter online leading up to June of this year. It was speculated that Nintendo might have passed the month up without a Nintendo Direct. That was big news because this was around the time of year when several industry leaders gathered to showcase some of the upcoming projects heading out into the marketplace later on in the year or the upcoming year. Since the Nintendo Switch was nearing the end of its life cycle, it was uncertain if there were anything Nintendo could offer consumers if it weren’t directly tied to the new console.

Fortunately, the company did hold up its tradition and held a Nintendo Direct event. This featured some of the upcoming video games being worked on, including a new title release. Princess Peach was introduced to having her very own video game. For fans, this might have been overdue, and it had quite a bit of excitement. But details were incredibly scarce, and we’re unsure what this game will entail. However, at the Nintendo Direct event, the company confirmed that this would be a game heading out into the marketplace next year, 2024.

Of course, since then, we’ve been waiting on the game to make an official reveal, as all we had was a small teaser. Thankfully, we know that the game is still on track for 2024. That comes in the form of a new Nintendo Earnings Report that was covered at Insider Gaming. The earnings report made mention of upcoming Nintendo products, which included the Princess Peach title, with a launch date still set for 2024. But that’s all we know so far, as there’s nothing else to highlight the game. In fact, we don’t even have an official title for this project just yet.

Instead, even the Nintendo Earnings Report makes note that Princess Peach will star as the main character in a brand new game. But that’s all, so we’re still dealing with a placeholder for the title. At any rate, fans might be keen to know if this game will launch on the Nintendo Switch or if it will also release on the highly rumored Nintendo Switch successor console. It’s been reported that the next console from Nintendo is gearing up for a proper reveal this month. Likewise, the expected launch date for the system is next year, so we could see this Princess Peach title as a launch title, but that’s purely speculation on my part.

Meanwhile, we know that this earnings report also still lists out some of the next few Nintendo Switch games coming into the marketplace including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!, Super Mario RPG, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, and even Metroid Prime 4.