Monolith Soft President Team Isn’t “Satisfied” Just Yet, But Will Keep Working To Get There

In an age where layoffs are all too commonplace, it’s nice to hear that a company is not only thriving but is striving to do even more than they did in the past. Enter Monolith Soft. They have been around for about 25 years, and in the last seven, they have made some of the biggest and best games for the Nintendo Switch. Specifically, they’re the team behind the Xenoblade Chronicles saga. The series has three main entries and one spinoff. The three mainline titles are all on Switch and have received great praise from critics and fans for their quality and storytelling.

Earlier this year, the company put out a brochure to showcase a few interviews as well as thoughts on the company’s long life and the games they’ve made. Nintendo Everything found out about this and posted a clip of it featuring President Hirohide Sugiura, who noted that while the team has grown tremendously over the years, he feels the group can still do much more:

“The amount of staff we have has risen dramatically compared to when we were founded in 1999, and we now have three development studios, and have had a hand in many huge games. However, I do not believe we’ve had enough of the satisfaction that comes from success and achievement. This is definitely something Monolith Soft will pursue for as long as it exists, and perhaps may never be obtainable. Instead of being satisfied with the status quo, we keep aiming for higher quality. As I mentioned before, as long as Monolith Soft exists, our drive to never be satisfied with the status quo and aim for higher quality will never change.”

That might seem like a big and impossible goal to achieve, after all, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was considered by many to not only be the peak of the franchise, but it was a Game of the Year contender! Some even noted that they felt it was one of the best video game stories ever told. However, that just shows Sugiura’s drive and how far he wants to push his team. Sure, they did something great multiple times over, but now they want to keep it going and keep showcasing what they can do. It’s a beautiful thing to behold.

While we don’t know what games the team is working on right now due to all the mystery surrounding the Switch and its successor right now, we can trust that whatever they make… it’ll be great.