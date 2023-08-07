PlayStation Sale Kicks Off For Those Returning Back To School

It’s the kids’ least favorite time of year. Summer break is coming to an end which means it’s back to school soon. Some might have already started, while others will be heading back this month or the start of next. So you might be keen on some video game breaks if you’re already hitting the books again or gearing up to attend a new school year. Just because you’re starting school doesn’t mean you won’t have time to get some gaming on after school. Fortunately, there’s a deal going on right now that will get you plenty of PlayStation gear and video games without breaking the bank.

Thanks to the folks over at Comicbook.com, we’re finding out that PlayStation is throwing a back-to-school sale. These sales can be found across multiple retailers, but we’re going to just highlight Amazon here. This should give you a bit of an idea of the type of content you can expect from this sale and how much savings you could get. If you were ever interested in grabbing a PlayStation 5 console or some video games, now might be a perfect time to go for them.

Amazon PlayStation Sale Deals

PlayStation 5 Console $449

PlayStation DualSense Controller (Multiple Variants) $49.00

PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Gray Camouflage $69.00

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $39.00

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $29.99

God of War Ragnarok $49.00

The Last of Us Part 1 $49.00

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $29.00

Demon’s Souls $29.00

Returnal $29.00

Horizon Forbidden West $39.00

The Nioh Collection $29.99

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19.00

Sackboy: A Big Adventure $28.99

Destruction AllStars $16.50

It’s worth noting that the video games listed above are PlayStation 5 release versions. Some of these will have PlayStation 4 versions of the games at a discount. Meanwhile, this is just the PlayStation deals being offered right now through Amazon. You can find similar deals at other retailers. Hopefully, this will give you something new to enjoy for either your last few weeks of being out of school or some content to enjoy after you get back home from the school day. If you want a direct link to where you can view the full lineup of video games and hardware being featured on Amazon, then you can find it right here.