Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Devs Drops Ambient Video

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the upcoming expansion for this game. While the development team over at CD Projekt Red likely had plans for a few expansions to release alongside this game, the state of its release forced the developers to dial back their plans. As a result, we’re just getting one expansion release for Cyberpunk 2077 in the form of Phantom Liberty. But that doesn’t mean fans are not incredibly amped about this expansion’s release. The latest trailer drop from CD Projekt Red is all about the ambiance, and we’re getting a small look into one location we’ll find within the upcoming release.

The latest video offers a small 30-minute look into the streets of Night City. More specifically, we’re getting a look outside the Heavy Hearts Club. It’s one point of view location here, so we don’t get much of a look anywhere else. Ideally, the focus is taking in the calm sounds of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. While the main game campaign is full of action-packed moments with gunfire blaring through the streets and chaotic explosions, the streets of Night City can also be relatively calm.

Listen in as the rain falls onto the streets and hear the slight splashing of tires from vehicles roaming around along with gunfire off the distance because it’s Night City after all. So if you don’t want to load this up and watch the same area for the entire duration, you can just listen in on the calm ambiance with this video playing in the background. Again, we don’t have much of a wait on our hands now before we can experience Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Currently, the game is slated to launch on September 26, 2023.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this expansion, Phantom Liberty is set to be a spy thriller experience that is set midway through the base campaign of Cyberpunk 2077. Once players get to an area of the storyline, they’ll find a new area opened up called Dogtown. We know that we’ll get to meet some new characters along the way, and a slew of quests open up. Likewise, this DLC will open up another potential ending for the game, which we’ll have to see just what this new base game ending will be or if it opens up potential insight into the upcoming sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

At any rate, if you’re planning to pick up Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, you will need to be on the current-generation platform or PC. While the base game landed on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the expansion won’t be available on those platforms. Instead, you’ll have to enjoy this game on the PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X/S.