Top 30 Best Nintendo Switch RPG Video Games

There’s such a wide range of different RPG titles you can enjoy today. The genre is only growing larger with each year seeing another influx of potentially great titles hitting the marketplace. If you’re on the Nintendo Switch platform and would like to hear our picks of great RPG titles you will want to play on the platform then you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list of some titles we think you should look into below.

#30 Tangledeep

If you enjoy the Super Nintendo Entertainment System style of gameplay visuals and mechanics then you might have some interest in Tangledeep. This is an indie game made to look like the classic 16-bit graphic video game RPGs. For hundreds of years, humanity had lived in a peaceful state underground with little to no information being left of what life if like above the surface. Player’s step into a curious protagonist wanting to chart the way above ground and discover what life could potentially be like for the villagers.

Being trapped so far down below the surface, there’s no clear route on how to get above the surface again which means our protagonist is having to explore endlessly. However, this is a roguelike dungeon crawler so there are plenty of enemies to face along the way. When you do enter combat, then you’ll find that Tangledeep is a tactical turn-based RPG and almost every monster you fight against can be captured to aid you during your journey.

#29 Vaporum

Vaporum is a mystery game mixed with dungeon crawling. Players find themselves trapped on an island where you come across a giant tower. While having no memories about it or your backstory, something seems a bit familiar with this place. The only way to know what’s going on is to proceed into the tower and face against whatever may come your way. This title is set up in a first-person perspective where you’ll not only go through the dungeon in a grid-like manner but face off with enemies in real-time combat.

Fortunately, there’s plenty of loot to uncover along the way which means you can equip new gear along with making improvements to not yourself but the protagonist’s exoskeleton rig. Another key element to Vaporum outside of gathering loot and facing against enemies is a series of puzzles. While this might not be a title for everyone, those of you who might have enjoyed games like Grimrock could find Vaporum to be a nice hidden gem.

#28 Sega Ages: Phantasy Star

Phantasy Star is a classic RPG title that came out back in 1987 so it’s not too surprising if there are people out there that don’t know anything about this franchise. With that said, the Phantasy Star IP has continued to be present in the marketplace for decades at this point. It’s all thanks to this small Sega RPG game released for the Master System. This is a traditional JRPG that relies on a top-down view perspective when you’re roaming the world but will transition into a first-person perspective when you enter combat. Throughout this game, players are on a quest to defeat an evil lord that has taken control of the galaxy.

Now a lot of those older games back in the day were a bit brutal. Maps could be complex, there’s oftentimes no real direction on where to go next, and you had to grind for certain loot or experience points. However, that may have helped the game developers out as it gave players a title worth their money as players could spend countless hours adventuring. Fast forward to the modern-day and these games could get a bit unwelcoming for newcomers. Being a new release for the game, we get to keep the same feel of the original Phantasy Star but you’ll get some extra options that grant players some benefits in a few areas. For instance, you won’t have to grind as much for experience points and combat will come up less frequently.

#27 The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse

When The Swords of Ditto first came out there was some lackluster reception due to a few of the mechanics and choices made by the developers. However, fast forward to the present day and we have the Mormo’s Curse edition which enhances the game a bit more while still presenting players with a fun challenge. In The Swords of Ditty: Mormo’s Curse, players are going through an action RPG title set in a world that’s been taken over by a witch. Legend has it where a hero would be born and can pull a legendary sword from the ground, making him the destined hero with saving humanity and ending the longstanding reign of Mormo. I’m sure you can guess you’re role in this game. wVisually, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse is eye-catching.

It looks like a cartoon as you venture around the world and head into the dungeons in search of loot and boss battles. Being an action RPG you’ve got a nice arsenal to use against enemies that pop up along the way, but you’ll want to be careful as these items could very well end up being removed from your inventory. There’s a permadeath style feature into this game in which players could lose their inventory but with a bit of strategy and with enough funds, you could safely store some of your gear if you’re afraid of an impending doom.

#26 Golf Story

Golf Story is a Nintendo Switch exclusive and a fun little RPG title that might have gone under the radar for some players. This game throws players into a story in which our protagonist seeks out to rediscover his love of golf. However, the narrative takes players down a rabbit hole as they find themselves joining in on the professional tour. Now players are golfing against the best, meanwhile, each level you enter comes with additional side quests and secrets for players to uncover. Being an RPG title, some experience points can help buff our character out. As you progress, the game will reward players with more skills, power, and accuracy.

Meanwhile, the gameplay is mainly revolving around a timing system where you’ll mash a button to set up different aspects of your shot such as accuracy and power. Being a Nintendo Switch exclusive, this is the only way you’re able to join in on this game right now. However, Golf Story is receiving a sequel which will cover other sports outside of golf, but at the moment, we’re uncertain just when we can expect Sports Story to make a debut into the marketplace.

#25 Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tales of Vesperia takes place within the world of Tecra Lumiereis, where the game follows Yuri Lowell, a retired Imperial soldier who forms his guild known as the Brave Vesperia. As the guild travels the world, they become a target against another faction that seeks and abuse precious resources. However, after the confrontation, Yuri learns that his former comrade and friend Flynn is behind the attacks.

Keeping true to the Tales series, Tales of Vesperia game mechanics play out similarly except a slightly tweaked combat system known as the Linear Motion Battle System, acting more of a brawler compared to the normal turn-based battle systems that the majority of RPGs use. With the Definitive Edition, players are getting enhanced visuals along with all the previously released content including content that was originally Japan-exclusive.

#24 Cattails

To live life like a cat could seem a bit relaxing but there’s more work to it than it looks. From developers, Falcon Development comes Cattails, a game that puts players into the role of a feral cat. It’s an RPG that has players doing all sorts of daily mundane tasks whether you’re hunting for food, digging for random treasure, or making a den, Cattails should hopefully get players to sink some hours into the gameplay.

Of course, to go on a bit more about it, the game is often considered to be similar to the Stardew Valley game. There’s an emphasis on building relationships with your feline friends and going through the different activities within the cat community. If you’re into casual RPG titles like Stardew Valley then you’ll probably find a good amount of enjoyment with Cattails.

#23 Mary Skelter: Nightmares

Here’s another little RPG title that might have been overlooked but could prove to be a nice little time sinker if you’re searching for a dungeon crawler RPG. This game comes packed with Mary Skelter 2 for the Nintendo Switch so you’re getting a better bang for the buck here. Pick up the sequel and you’ll instantly get the first installment as well. In this game, players are found trapped in a dungeon deep below the surface.

Overall, the world you’ll be able to explore within is a prison where you find specialized individuals known as Blood Maidens. Teaming up, there’s believed to be a chance in escaping this hellish and tortured world but it’s a dangerous journey to take on. It’s a typical dungeon crawler with turn-based RPG elements, but if you haven’t already tried this game out when it was first released on the PlayStation Vita then you might have a thrilling dungeon crawler just waiting to be purchased.

#22 Disgaea 5 Complete

Disgaea is a pretty iconic RPG franchise at this point with the first installment releasing back in 2003. Currently, their latest installment available is Disgaea 5 and it’s one we decided to put into this list. Now don’t be concerned about going back to play the past installments to enjoy this one. Disgaea 5 is a standalone game so you can join into the gameplay without having played the previous installments.

Overall, in this game, players take the role of a demon named Killia who is hunting down overlord Void Dark that has decided to take over the entire Netherworlds. This tactical RPG came out back in 2015 where it was enjoyed by countless players. Fans really took up with this installment and now you can finally get a chance to play it on the Nintendo Switch platform. This game has a Complete edition available as well which brings in all of the original DLC released for Disgaea 5 on the PlayStation 4.

#21 Final Fantasy XII: The Zodia Age

Final Fantasy games can be ranked and debated nonstop with fans. For instance, there are certainly some fans that loved Final Fantasy XII and there are those that equally disliked the game installment. This is a remastered of Final Fantasy XII where players are given enhancements to both the visuals and gameplay. Players will still get the same storyline where you’re tossed into the world of Ivalice that’s in the middle of a war. You take on the role of Vaan, a man whose family was perished during the great war, and now our protagonist has joined alongside the fallen royalty.

Players will be going through an epic journey in an attempt to fight for not only reestablishing the kingdom of Dalmasca but also for freedom. This game also includes the Gambit System which allows players to tweak the AI for your party members. You can set up their strategies essentially such as having a party member heal someone when their HP drops down below 40%. Each party member has this Gambit System so going in and making tweaks along the journey could make battles a bit easier to manage.

#20 Final Fantasy IX

Looking for a bit of a nostalgia trip? Final Fantasy IX is available on the Nintendo Switch. This installment came out in 2000 and at the time brought the franchise back to a medieval setting. In this game, players follow a ragtag team as they burst into the kingdom of Alexandria and kidnap Princess Garnet. Unfortunately to our kidnapper’s surprise, the princess is ecstatic as she’s been yearning to leave the kingdom. Now the group ends up on an unusual quest as they meet a new character and seek out the secrets of the Crystal. Much like other Final Fantasy titles released prior, this is still a turn-based RPG with players giving their party different commands from attacking to using items.

#19 The World Ends With You: Final Remix

The World Ends With You has been around in the market for a minute as it came out in 2007 for the Nintendo DS. Within the game, players are in a contest with other dead individuals where the grand prize could mean a way back to the living world. This game has a strong following and it’s not surprising to see the title make its way onto other platforms where possible. However, because there were several touch screen gameplay mechanics, the game ports were a bit limited. We did see this title hit the smartphone market a few years ago but now the Nintendo Switch platform can enjoy this game as well.

Not to mention that this would be a perfect time to pick this game up as we’re getting a sequel to The World Ends With You. At the time of writing this description, the sequel doesn’t have a ton of details, but we do know that Square Enix is planning to get this game out into the marketplace sometime later this year for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 platforms.

#18 Crashlands

Crashlands was originally a smartphone title before getting a port for the Nintendo Switch a few years later. Regardless of its origins of being a mobile smartphone title we still think is worth going through today. Within the game narrative, players will follow Flux Dabes, a trucker who delivers goods through space. One day, during a run, Flux becomes a target of an alien menace named Hewgodooko who has since caused our little space trucker to become aware of an upcoming world domination plot. Now it’s up to the players as they attempt to stop this alien attempt in world domination while progressing through this cartoonish isometric action RPG.

#17 South Park: The Stick of Truth

While it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, South Park has a massive following. This mature animated television show has viewers watching young kids going through all sorts of oddball situations with the creators not having any problem making some crude jokes along the way. We’ve seen games release into the marketplace before when it comes to the South Park IP but one RPG title worth picking up on the Nintendo Switch is South Park: The Stick of Truth.

The game follows a new kid who recently moved into town with his parents. During his exploration, he stumbles upon the gang of characters from South Park in which tangles our protagonist into a fantasy game revolving around a powerful and mythical twig. In South Park fashion, South Park: The Stick of Truth sets gamers up with mature comedy, conflict with aliens, nazi zombies, and gnomes. Not to mention that the gameplay is set up to look just like the animated cartoon.

#16 Moonlighter

Moonlighter is an action RPG title that mixes store management and dungeon crawling. Players step into this fantasy world where you take on the role of Will, a store merchant that sells goods to the townsfolk. However, to get these unique and specialty items, our protagonist will need to venture into the dark underground caverns. This is where players begin their combat and exploration gameplay. As you venture into the underground, each dungeon room is sealed off until you kill all of the enemies within that room.

With a mixture of weapons to use such as a sword and a bow, there’s some variety of ways on how you go about defeating these enemies. When the enemies are defeated and you pick up loot, you’re able to progress forward into the next room. Here’s where the game becomes a bit of a puzzle for players as you’re also dealing with a roguelike as each time you enter a dungeon the layout will be different. Not to mention, that you’ll also potentially lose out on all the precious gear you’ve acquired along the way. As a result, it’s up to the players in determining if pressing forward is the right option to go with or not chancing your luck and heading back being the more plausible option.

#15 Child of Light

Child of Light is a fantasy RPG with some rather gorgeous gameplay visuals. Within this game, players are taken to a land known as Lemuria where you play as a child waking up to our new world only to discover that it’s dying. For players to bring the land back to life, our protagonist Aurora must seek out the sun, moon, and stars that are being captive by the Queen of the Night.

When it comes to the gameplay mechanics you’re dealing with platforming and RPG elements. As you progress further into the game, players can level up various stats. Combat on the other hand is similar to active-time battle systems where each character has an opportunity to decide what they wish to do such as attacking, using magic, or defending their ground.

#14 Ni no Kuni Remastered: Wrath of the White Witch

Ni no Kuni has been around for a relatively long time now. With the first game released into the market back in 2010, fans of the franchise have been receiving new installments over the past few years. One of the more iconic titles from the franchise has been Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch which came out in 2011 for the PlayStation 3 before finally seeing a remastered edition release for other platforms in 2019 including the Nintendo Switch. When this game came out it caught plenty of attention from its visuals and that’s thanks to a collaboration between the development studio Level-5 along with iconic Japanese animated production company, Studio Ghibli. In this game, players take on the role of a young boy named Oliver who ends up getting access to two different worlds. With this new found ability, Oliver is set on a journey in an attempt to help those with broken hearts.

Oliver and his party will also come across quite a few battles along the way and the combat is a bit unique in this aspect. During the battles, players can move around in the world freely and attack or dodge when the time calls for it. This is a bit similar to the Tales franchise if you’re familiar with that RPG series. However, there’s another aspect that’s crucial to battles. Monsters you face against can be captured, much like a Pokemon game and from there you’re able to send these creatures out into battle for you. With this remastered edition, players can either replay or enjoy Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for the first time, while also enjoying a bump up in the charming visuals.

#13 Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

If you enjoyed the first Divinity: Original Sin then you might want to dabble into the sequel. Divinity: Original Sin 2 tosses players into a world that’s an enduring war against sorcerers. With Bishop Alexandar declaring all sorcerers to be labeled as criminals, players will follow four sorcerers as they embark on a journey to defeat the bishop and reclaim their freedom. Like any good RPG, this title has an interesting storyline to keep players going and there’s even a focus around players making choices that alters the story. Not to mention that if you’re interested in going through this game with a friend then a secondary player can join the group and take control of a party member. Likewise, being that this is the Definitive Edition players are going to receive all of the DLC.

#12 Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Diablo is such an iconic isometric RPG franchise that’s a bit hard to find someone that’s not familiar with the IP. However, with Diablo III releasing back in 2012, there’s a chance you might not have known this game is available for the Nintendo Switch. While most of us are waiting on the fourth mainline installment which is currently being developed, you could go back through the Diablo III installment on the Nintendo console hybrid.

In particular, there is the Diablo III: Eternal Collection available that brings the base game while also featuring the Ultimate Evil Edition and the Rise of the Necromancer pack. There are even some extra bonuses for the Nintendo Switch which brings the Legend of Ganondorf armor set, a Triforce portrait frame, a Cucco pet, along with the Echoes of the Mask wings.

#11 Valkyria Chronicles 4

Valkyria Chronicles 4 follows a new cast of characters set within the continent of Europa. As part of the last chance effort to end the war and capture the imperial capital, commander Claude Wallace and his squad are sent into a battle that will put them against imperial soldiers along with the Valkyria. For those of you who may not be familiar with this franchise, this a tactical RPG so you can expect a lot of strategic gameplay.

Overall, players will have to maneuver their characters around a battlefield while taking out the hostile forces. Within the narrative, players will find that Valkyria Chronicles 4 will take place during the events of the first title, Valkyria Chronicles. It’s a series that got its start back in 2008 and right now this is the latest installment available for the series. However, if you just can’t get enough of this game when it ends, there’s always the first installment that has since come out to the Nintendo Switch as well.

#10 For The King

If you enjoy adventure games that also feature multiplayer support than you in luck. For this list, we included a small indie game that you may have missed out on. For The King takes players on a grand quest as you help save your kingdom. In this game, players follow a story where a kingdom finds its king dead with no traces of who the killer might have been. Now with the king gone, the kingdom itself is available for attacks by all sorts of creatures and hostile enemies.

Players are not only venturing out to discover who killed the king but to save the kingdom from all the mass chaos. This is a tactical strategy RPG that mixes a grid base gameplay setup with some roguelike elements. Best of all is that players can go through this game with multiplayer support. Rather than venturing into the unknown by yourself and controlling the entire party, a friend can join the game making your adventures a whole lot more fun.

#9 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dragon’s Dogma was first released back in 2012 and it’s gained a good following. This is an RPG developed by Capcom that follows players taking the role of a warrior. Set in a fantasy medieval world, a fabled dragon has appeared rampaging across the lands. It’s your quest to defeat the dragon and save the day. However, along the way, you’ll have all sorts of mythical enemies to deal with and quests to partake in. This is a real-time combat RPG as you dodge attacks and deliver fatal blows of your own.

Best of all, there was an enhanced version of this game released into the marketplace called Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen which not only enhanced the game but also offered additional content including a new dungeon and gear for your protagonist to use in battle. While this game had favorable reviews and a following, we haven’t seen a sequel announced officially. However, a recent Capcom hack revealed that the company had a sequel planned so now it’s just a waiting game to see when the developers decide to bring the sequel out to the public’s attention.

#8 Ring Fit Adventure

Ring Fit Adventure might have been just a gimmick for some but with this pandemic going on, it became a viable means to experience some exercise. Gyms were shut down in a lot of places, so having this little band which you strapped a Joy-Con to while going through the movements was a viable option to burn some calories. This was also a bit of a revamped version of the Wii Fit, I’m sure you remembered that device we all got and rare used for the Nintendo Wii.

This was a makeshift RPG game that’s similar to a rail shooter. You followed the directions of your television display while using the Ring-Con. This would allow you to go through a game story while defeating enemies. Likewise, at the end of the gameplay session, you’d burn some calories. Is it for everyone, no probably not, but it’s something that had allowed plenty of players a few mobility exercises so we got to give props to Nintendo for that.

#7 Pokemon: Let’s Go

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee! are two video game titles that are considered remakes for the 1998 release, Pokemon Yellow. This means that players will find most of the mechanics that the series is known for such as battling other trainers, capturing Pokemon, defeating gym leaders, purchasing items, and exploring the world. Likewise, because this is a 1998 remake, only the 151 original Pokemon will be featured within the games. Unfortunately, the game does make some slight changes to the gameplay so you’re not necessarily battling Pokemon in the wild but are instead throwing Pokeball’s to capture them which in return helps add the experience points for your current Pokemon. For fans of the original Pokemon franchise, then this game is a must-have.

#6 Fire Emblem: Three Houses

If you looking for a strategy RPG title then you might be familiar with the Fire Emblem series. In particular, for the Nintendo Switch, I would suggest looking into Fire Emblem: Three Houses. In this installment, players will follow a story in which the protagonist, Byleth, teaches a class of students as they prepare for battle. With the world around them seemingly crumbling with rival factions, Byleth has a pretty big task of preparing warriors but suddenly a woman that only Byleth can see appears leaving a new mystery for you to unfold.

Players can freely explore and talk with a wide cast of characters, but in battles, you’ll be going through the game as a turn-based tactical fight. Best of all, while this franchise has a long history of games available, you can enjoy Fire Emblem: Three Houses without having played any of the past installments.

#5 Transistor

Transistor instantly became an indie hit when it initially launched back in 2014 and it came from a developer Supergiant Games who were previously known for Bastion, Within this Transistor game, players take on the role of a famous female singer named Red who becomes a prime target by an android force. Managing to escape, Red stumbles upon a sword known as the Transistor that has captured her voice.

The duo must then work together to defeat the android force that’s after them. It’s a science fiction hack-and-slash style gameplay and one we’re sure that many of you have already enjoyed going through. If by chance you missed this indie release back when it first came out, then don’t pass up on the chance of picking up for the Nintendo console hybrid today.

#4 Bastion

Bastion was the debut title for a rather big indie studio today, Supergiant Games. Players step foot into Bastion where players are taking on the role of a hero known as The Kid. In the game, players will embark on an epic action RPG journey featuring some complex levels filled with unique enemies and hazardous world elements.

Throughout the game, our protagonist will have access to a nice array of weapons, while visually the game offers a pleasing aesthetic, and to top it off, the smooth vocals of a narrator help drive the game forward. With vocals bleeding into the game offering some motivation or genetic information, it’s tough to quit playing Bastion. The more you play the more you’ll unlock new weapons or customization options and it becomes a battle on when to stop playing. You’re looking at about six hours of gameplay so if you’re wanting something a bit longer to go through then this might be a letdown.

#3 Dark Souls Remastered

We’re coming towards the last few games on this list and chances are these last few games are titles we don’t have to talk about. They are massively known video game releases that have gained a following. However, if you somehow missed it, Dark Souls Remastered is available for the Nintendo Switch platform. The Souls games are notorious online with their harsh gameplay. It’s all about timing and using the appropriate gear as you venture into battles.

If you’re expecting a mindless hack and slash gameplay then you’ll want to pass this game up. However, those of you who want a challenge perhaps remembered this game when it first launched, and wouldn’t mind going through it with some new visual along with gameplay mechanic enhancements then do yourself a favor and add this into your cart right now.

#2 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

Come on who doesn’t know about The Witcher video games at this point? This franchise put CD Projekt Red on the map for a studio that is capable of delivering some in-depth and narrative-driven RPG titles. Of course, things as of late are not looking as brightly for CD Projekt Red thanks to Cyberpunk 2077, but we still have The Witcher franchise available. The trilogy has wrapped up with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt which as expected the third installment not only saw a massive overhaul in terms of graphics but provided gamers with a much more lively world filled with quests and exploration.

Players still take on the role of Geralt of Rivia, who is forced into dealing with the invasion of the Northern Kingdom along with the growing threat of the Wild Hunt. Outside of just a massive world to explore, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt delivers campaigns and quests to keep you busy for hours on end. While a powerhouse of a game when it first released, the developers of CD Projekt Red were able to get this game on the Nintendo Switch platform for players to pick up and enjoy on the go. With that said, this game will rely on players to have some knowledge of the previous installments so if this is your first time going through this game, you’ll want to look up some useful guides and recaps to help fill in the gaps of what happened before diving into the game.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the latest mainline installment to The Legend of Zelda franchise. This time around, players will be placed in a large open-world environment with the ability to play through the game’s dungeons, or otherwise known as Shrines in this game, in any order. Within The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players will once again take on the role of Link after he awakens from a deep slumber that lasted a hundred years.

A mysterious voice alerts Link to reach a ruined Kingdom known as Hyrule where he will learn of Calamity Ganon, the antagonist who had previously destroyed Hyrule, though, during the process, he had trapped himself within the buried kingdom. Now players are forced to face Ganon who has been growing stronger as he begins his escape from the trapped kingdom. It’s one of the most beloved installments for the entire franchise and being one that you can explore in a massive open world there’s enough gameplay here to keep you playing for hours on end.