The 2024 Game of the Year Nominees for The Game Awards Have Been Announced!

There was a lot of anticipation and trepidation regarding the announcements surrounding The Game Awards. After all, 2023 was a stacked year in gaming, with various genres represented. So how would the show run by Geoff Keighley handle all of this and pick the truly best six games of the bunch? Well, we now know the six who have made it, and we’ll break them down title by title!

First up is Tears of the Kingdom. Yep, the last two Legend of Zelda titles that have come out on Switch, which were original games, have become Game of the Year nominees! This is easily one of the least surprising entries because people knew it was legendary from the moment it came out. Many will say it’s the frontrunner, but that doesn’t mean it’ll win!

Baldur’s Gate 3 is next, and this title definitely was a surprise when it came out. The RPG game based on D&D style tactics and gameplay won the hearts of many from the moment it arrived. There are so many ways to play the game, and Larian Studios put so much care into it that critics and fans loved it. And yes, they loved the characters in “numerous ways.”

At No.3 is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. What’s there to say about this game that hasn’t been said yet? It’s Insomniac Games at its best, delivering another gripping tale around Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they attempt to save New York City from new enemies. Everything about this title shines, and fans already want more.

For No.4, we’ll talk about Resident Evil 4’s remake! Arguably the biggest surprise on this list, the game helped solidify why it’s the best game of the series, and the visual upgrade ensured that gamers were at least curious about what would happen in it.

Alan Wake 2 arrives at No.5, which is only surprising because it’s the most recent game on the list, and it took the longest to make. But the twisted tale of a “fallen writer” and an FBI agent trying to stop mysterious deaths was enough to get The Game Awards to take notice!

Finally, we have Super Mario Bros Wonder! The latest 2D platformer with Mario charmed people from the get-go and easily evolved the “classic formula” to ensure that everyone had a blast and never knew what was coming next. This also marks the second time in six years that Nintendo has had a Mario and Zelda title in the Game of the Year category.

We’ll find out who wins on December 7th!