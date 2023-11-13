Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Getting New Info This Week

Credit: Rocksteady

You can say plenty about the upcoming Rocksteady Studios title Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. First, this game has been in the works for a LONG time, and we should’ve gotten it by now. But various things have held the title back, including trying to turn it into a kind of “live-service” game, which upset fans. The game has had many release dates, and none have been made. Plus, we haven’t gotten any updates from Rocksteady in months! But a single tweet has changed that, and it could lead to great things.

The tweet came from the official Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Twitter handle, and it highlights how a new “insider” series will be dropping to help you get ready for the game to come. The first episode will drop this Wednesday and will showcase the game’s story and gameplay elements.

Join us this Wednesday for the first episode of our brand new series, Suicide Squad Insider. In episode one, Rocksteady will unpack the story and gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. #SuicideSquadGame pic.twitter.com/11SG7j0xYh — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) November 13, 2023

That’s good because we’ve only seen story trailers a few times, and the gameplay has been even more scarce. The small snippet above does drop some new footage, including looks at Superman, Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman alongside the Suicide Squad.

The general plot is well-known by this point. Brainiac has come to Earth and has corrupted the minds of most of the Justice League. Amanda Waller has called up the Suicide Squad to take them down before they destroy the world. Obviously, that’s a bit of a mismatch.

The good news is that Wonder Woman wasn’t infected, and she’s able to “free The Flash” only for him to note that only through death can they be free. Yikes. So that will lead to some big boss battles as the Squad tries to take out the Justice League before they return the favor.

As for gameplay, you can choose between Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot. Each of them has various tactics to not just fight but get around Metropolis with each. While the game won’t have co-op, you can take on each level as any member of the Squad.

The problem is that every report about the gameplay states that the title differs from what came before with Rocksteady. They even had an “always online” function that gamers needed to have, but they have since rescinded that.

Hopefully, this new series will give clarity as to what Rocksteady has been working on. Not to mention eventually provide a release date for the game. But we won’t know for sure until the episode drops!