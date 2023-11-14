Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Cutthroat Game Mode Explained

Call of Duty has many game modes that have become staples of the FPS franchise. The likes of Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint are experiences that players have come to expect in every new entry. Along with modes, the series has always tried to introduce new modes over the years, and 2023’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is no exception as it marks the debut of the Cutthroat mode. This multi-team mode takes inspiration from the Multi-Team Deathmatch mode that was present in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and raises the stakes with the punishment for death being much higher than your simple deathmatch. This guide will provide a full explanation of the new Cutthroat mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

More Modern Warfare 3 Guides:

Cutthroat Game Mode Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Cutthroat is Modern Warfare 3‘s version of Gunfight but doesn’t take place on their own maps and is instead played on the regular multiplayer maps like all of the other core modes. What makes this mode stand apart is that it is contested between 9 players, 3 teams of 3. The mode has no respawns and your objective is to be the last team standing in a round. Getting killed will down you and you will have the chance to be revived by your teammates. Once you are dead, you cannot come back.

Each round is 1 minute long. After that time runs out, Overtime will begin. Just like in Gunfight or the Gulag of Warzone, a flag will spawn at the center of the map. The team that captures the flag will instantly win the round. If no one captures the flag and multiple teams are still alive, the team with the most combined health will get that round. The first team to win 3 rounds will win the game of Cutthroat!

