Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a lot of new weapons, equipment, and Killstreaks to unlock as a player make their way up the ranks. Unlike previous entries, however, simply increasing your level won’t unlock everything the game has to offer. Players will need to partake in a new system known as Armory Unlocks. This new feature gives players more freedom in the order that they unlock many of the weapons, equipment, perks, and even Killstreaks that are present in the new FPS title. With a feature that plays such an integral role in how progression works in the game, it is important that everyone has a grasp on how it works! This guide will provide players with an explanation of how the Armory Unlocks work in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Armory Unlocks Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The Armory Unlocks are unlocked when you reach Level 25. These can be found in the Challenges tab under the “Armory Unlock” section. In this section, you will find over 50 items for you to unlock. These include weapons, Aftermarket Parts, Perks, Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks. You will need to select a challenge and activate it to start processing through them. You can only activate 1 Armory Unlock at a time.

Each Armory Unlock challenge is tied to the Daily Challenges that refresh every day. The challenges can task you with completing between 2 to 8 Daily Challenges to complete the Armory Unlock. Players will have access to 3 Daily Challenges in multiplayer and 3 Daily Challenges in Zombies. When you complete all of the challenges for a mode, you will gain access to a Bonus Challenge that will refresh when this is completed. This means that you will be able to constantly earn this challenge until it is locked when the Daily Challenges reset. The multiplayer Bonus Challenge is to win a match while the Zombies Bonus Challenge is to complete 3 Contract Missions.

During the post-launch updates, more challenges will be added to the Armory Unlocks. For example, Weekly Challenges that offer camos and Aftermarket Parts will be added to the Armory Unlocks when the time of their Weekly Challenge ends. Keep an eye out for more challenges to be added in the future!

