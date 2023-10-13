Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Details Potentially Leaked Online

Do you remember Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League? It was a heavily hyped-up game, and as we approached its release, the community wasn’t fond of some of the decisions Rocksteady made. It’s since been delayed, and we haven’t seen anything new regarding the upcoming title. However, a new potential batch of leaks might have appeared on Reddit. A user on the website took notice of some details they’ve witnessed. Of course, we’re dealing with a grain of salt here. Since this is just comments being made online, it could very well be false.

Regardless, if you want to dive into this game, having any potential leaks to disrupt the silence is more than welcome. With that said, there were comments about two editions coming to the game, one of which is a Deluxe Edition that will grant players access to the game three days ahead of its launch alongside battle pass points and additional costumes. Meanwhile, a Day One edition will nab you the extra costumes. Besides that, we have some details about the gameplay experience.

According to the comments made, the trailer witnessed for a trade show confirmed real-time weather and day-night cycle systems. Players can expect a map size that is twice the size of Gotham from Batman: Arkham Knight. With there being four different characters, each is said to come packed with their own traversal and combat styles. Furthermore, apparently, players can switch between any of the characters unless the game is being played as a cooperative multiplayer experience online.

Rocksteady is also supposedly working on an extra year of content that will feature new characters and missions. But that’s all that was stated online so far, and again, we can find that all of this is completely fake. With that said, we should see the game soon as the developers over at Rocksteady Studio are working to deliver the game on February 2, 2024. When this game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, you’ll find that this title will feature Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark as they are forced to battle against the brainwashed Justice League. For now, you can view a trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.