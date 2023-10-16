Xbox Throws Together A Special Harvest Sale Promo

Listen, we know that video games are expensive. We probably don’t have to remind you that these new AAA games just received a price hike. With the new console generation release, we saw an increase from $59.99 to $69.99. That’s not to say that last-generation AAA prices were not cheap. But it certainly makes us think twice about what new video games we will pick up. If you’re looking to save a bit of money, then you might throw more games on the back burner this generation than before. Fortunately, several deals are going on at any given time. For instance, there’s a new sale going on right now on the official Xbox digital storefront.

The Xbox team is throwing together a special Harvest Sale. Like its competitor platforms, Xbox typically holds regular sales at any given time. You’ll find themed sales or seasonal sales. In this case, with the fall season, we’re getting a Harvest Sale promotion, which marks down several game titles. So, if you’re just looking for something new to play, picking up games on your backlog, or a title to set aside for later on, this sale promotion might be something you’ll want to take a look at. We’ll list down some of the video games and discounts you can expect from this sale below.

Xbox Harvest Sale Promotion Highlight

Lego 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition $46.89

Immortals Fenix Rising Gold Edition $14.99

Gears Triple Bundle $26.39

One Piece Burning Blood Gold Edition $8.44

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition $15.99

2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle $14.99

AEW: Fight Forever $47.99

After Us $19.49

Beyond A Steel Sky $9.99

BioShock 2 Remastered $4.99

BioShock Infinite $7.99

Disintegration $9.89

Far Cry 5 $8.99

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition $19.99

FAR: Changing Tide $6.99

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition $19.79

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $4.99

Gungrave G.O.R.E $14.99

Iron Harvest Complete Edition $12.49

Again, this is just a highlight of the sale. You will want to check through the various pages that are featuring the current deals featured with the Harvest Sale promotion right here. With that said, we don’t have an end date for this promotion, so you don’t want to wait too long before seeing what is currently available. Fortunately, Xbox typically holds multiple sale events at any given time, so if you missed out on the Harvest Sale promotion, you’ll likely find something replacing it relatively soon.