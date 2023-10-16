Netflix Reportedly In Talks To License A Grand Theft Auto Game

The Netflix team is slowly trying to break into the video game industry. It’s not an easy process; they are still far from where they likely want to be. Right now, their bread and butter is providing a streaming service for movies and television shows. We can’t forget to add the fact that they also produce original content. But the company has been making some drastic moves of its own. One of their recent moves has been aimed at the video game industry.

Right now, their video game content is mainly mobile applications. Players can obtain popular mobile apps, which might persuade some players to browse Netflix offerings before diving into the dedicated app stores. However, Netflix might be keen on going into video games more broadly. For instance, they have recently acquired a few studios and even opened a studio based in California. But now a new report suggests that Netflix is in talks with Rockstar Games to license a game. That’s not official right now as we are only able to go off from the reports made online right now.

Thanks to Eurogamer, we’re finding out that the Wall Street Journal has heard Netflix is in talks to license a Grand Theft Auto game. Again, details are scarce as we don’t know if this is a means to stream the video game or what exactly the target is from Netflix. But it does look like there’s a push to get a bit more serious attention about the line of video games they could provide subscribers. After all, there’s been plenty of talks lately of streaming services raising their prices after the recent Hollywood strikes ended. This could be another means to provide more content for their subscribers despite having to raise their prices or further planned price hikes for the subscription service.

Regardless, right now, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement that Netflix has struck a deal to license a Grand Theft Auto title. Of course, when it comes to Grand Theft Auto, the focus for the gaming community is to see when Rockstar Games will finally unveil the next title for the franchise. Grand Theft Auto VI has been something fans have waited on for years now, and if it weren’t for a series of leaks that came out last year, we wouldn’t know much of anything about this new anticipated title.