Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Might Have A Really Big Map

If Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League ever comes out, the game will apparently be quite a large size, even by Rocksteady standards. The much-maligned game has had several delays over the years, and many wonder if the title will even be good by the time it finishes up and actually launches. All indications to this point say that’s not exactly something to hope for, but we have seen long-delayed games turn out good in the end. But what will excite players is that if the game follows the recent rumors on Reddit, then the map of the title will be twice the size of Batman: Arkham Knight.

While this is obviously a rumor, the implications of this are important. First off, Rocksteady’s last foray into the city of Batman had a fully-fledged city for gamers to enjoy. In fact, some could argue it was almost TOO BIG, given some of the challenges that lay within and how they had to search around it multiple times to get certain side stories to kick in. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be set in Metropolis and thus has the potential to be a bigger city just by the nature of it.

Given the story and combustible elements within, it would make sense that the game would be large in scope. Specifically, this is a city where the Suicide Squad will have to go into various buildings to deal with certain enemies and “heroes,” and with the main villain being Brainiac, it’s clear that there will need to be a lot done to take him down. Earlier trailers for the title show that the Squad has various ways of moving around the city that will make traversing rather easy, so gamers won’t have to worry about being “lost” in the title.

That being said, they might need to worry about the gameplay and how things are handled. One of the reasons for the most recent delay was Rocksteady was getting bad reception to some of the gameplay shown and how it will be a big divergence from their titles with Batman. Many fans aren’t eager to see what’s coming due to it, so there have allegedly been some “adjustments” done behind the scenes. It also doesn’t help that there have been key departures in Rocksteady over the last year or so.

Even still, Rocksteady is known for quality titles, so it’ll be interesting to see what the Squad does whenever the game arrives.