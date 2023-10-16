Voice of Vincent In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Confirmed

It’s a big deal every time Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets brought up. Why? Because even though it’s coming out in 2024, the game is easily one of the most-anticipated titles of next year, and it’s not hard to see why. First, the game is going to look beautiful on the PS5. Second, the PS4 title, the first entry in the “remake saga,” was easily one of the best games of its year, and fans wanted more almost from the time it launched. Third, it’s clear that the team behind the project is going all out to ensure that fans get everything they deserve. That includes bringing back a fan-favorite “vampire.”

Yes, Vincent Valentine is NOT a vampire in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, but he’s certainly got the look of one! Seriously, though, Vincent has been a fan-favorite character for years, which is why he got a spinoff game that… wasn’t the bed. But he’ll be back in the upcoming remake sequel, as a previous trailer showed. However, one thing that wasn’t confirmed about the character’s return was who his voice actor was. The original voice was Steve Blum, who is easily one of the most famous voice actors in the world. However, at New York Comic Con, during a panel dedicated to the game, Matthew Mercer had this to say:

Putting the rumors to rest, JUST ANNOUNCED at New York Comic Con: Matt Mercer IS the English voice actor for Vincent Valentine in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 🚨🚨🚨🚨@PopverseSays pic.twitter.com/GKce8WjCrV — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) October 14, 2023

That’s right, the man who knows how to make a…critical “roll” will be Vincent Valentine, and the cast seemed pretty happy to have him on board, as were the fans at the panel. It was previously noted that Vincent would be like Red XIII was in the first title. By that, we mean he’ll be “in the party” but not “in the party.” In other words, he’ll sometimes ” assist, ” but he can’t be brought into the main party for the second title. But, not unlike Red XIII, his time will likely come in the next game, just like the “lab rat dog” is now playable in the upcoming title.

Even without the “vampire,” your party will have plenty of options to have fun with. Red XIII, Yuffie, and Cait Sith have all been confirmed as playable characters in the main campaign. Plus, there will be points where you will get to be Sephiroth via some flashback missions. That says nothing of the new tandem abilities you can use or the new Summons that will be available in the title.

So wouldn’t you agree that this all sounds like a bloody good time? If so, you’ll only need to wait until February 29th to get it.