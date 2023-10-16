Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Third Part Already In the Works?

Square Enix has been slowly pulling back the curtain on what fans can expect from the upcoming sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake. The original game was a masterpiece in nearly every way, and was praised for respecting the original game while expanding on all that could be done in the Midgar section of the title. With the upcoming sequel, gamers will finally see much of the rest of the planet and get new characters to help them flesh out their party and, by extension, the story. But a new rumor states that there’s already been work done on the game’s final entry.

The rumor comes from Reddit, and by the post’s own admission, it’s something to take with a “grain of salt.” But according to the post, Square Enix is already getting certain work done on the third entry, which will be called tentatively “Reborn”:

“Game has entered pre production with half of the main development team assisting. The rest of the team are still polishing Rebirth before it’s release. Some of it’s music has already been recorded and is currently awaiting mastering at a external studio in Japan – a big note to mention is ‘One Winged Angel’ has been recorded and listed multiple times, potentially this means there are different versions of the song that will be used in Reborn.”

The person went on to note that many of the assets for the game are already complete because Square Enix plans to launch the third entry onto the PS5, and thus, they don’t need to improve too much or build up the character and world models. They even went so far as to say that the game could be released in early 2026, which would mean just a two-year gap from the sequel to the final entry.

The “source” was an “anonymous English-speaking Square Enix employee” who happened to be in the narrative department. But whether this is true is up for debate on many levels. For example, while it could be that the third entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga will be on the PS5, to think that the team could crank out the whole game in two years, even with pre-production going on right now, is a bit ambitious.

Plus, while it’s not impossible to work on the third game now, the second game hasn’t gone gold yet. And as we’ve seen from other titles, it’s foolish to rush to a new game when the one you’re still working on isn’t finished or successful yet.