Lords of the Fallen: How To Respec

One of the most essential features in any action-RPG is the chance to fix your busted build. Luckily, respecs are surprisingly easy to unlock in Lords of the Fallen. You can reset your ability points as early as the main hub in Skyrest Bridge, but you’ll need to save a lot of vigor (souls) to purchase the key item required. Eventually, the cost for this feature becomes negligible in the late game, but right at the start you’ll really have to play carefully to gather up enough vigor.

Finding the person that will respect your build? That’s pretty easy. Figuring out what they need to make it work? That’s harder. Here’s a rundown of what you need to know. Here’s how to get the Rebirth Chrysalis, what to use it for, and how to safely farm for souls very early in the game. Resetting skills is a lot easier than in bafflingly mysterious games like Eldin Ring.

How To Respec

In Skyrest Bridge, players will be able to talk to Pieta, an NPC they just defeated as a boss. Talking to her allows you to upgrade your healing and ‘Reset Build‘ — the command will be grayed out until you bring Pieta a specific item. It isn’t exactly clear how to respec, which is available as early as your first visit to Skyrest Bridge, so here’s a full rundown.

Reset Build Guide : Go to Skyrest Bridge, the main hub, and enter the Umbral. Talk to Molhu the creature in the room up the stairs from the vestige.

: Go to Skyrest Bridge, the main hub, and enter the Umbral. Talk to the creature in the room up the stairs from the vestige. Purchase the Rebirth Chrysalis (8,000 Vigor) from Molhu.

(8,000 Vigor) from Molhu. Next, talk to Pieta (near the Vestige) and select ‘Reset Build‘ — after selecting, you’ll be able to set all your player attributes from your default level.

You can back out after unlocking build resets or going to the reset menu. Backing out will cause you to retain all current levels — you’ll be able to re-enter the respec menu later when you’re ready. This can be unlocked at any point after reaching Skyrest Bridge.

Farming For Vigor: If you’re low on Vigor, you can rapidly farm it at the Sanctuary Vestige. Clear the wooden platforms to earn 1,000+ Vigor, and then enter the Umbral and hunt the Umbral Moth undead on the platform covered in eggs. If you hunt the remaining Umbral enemies, you can earn 2,000 Vigor per run. The moths are more difficult, but they’re simple once you learn their basic moves. Using a two-handed weapon will interrupt it with every hit, allowing you to combo the moth until you run out of stamina.