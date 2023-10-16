New “First Look” Trailer Released For Omni-Man In Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 had been teasing, and not teasing, various things that they would show at New York Comic Con. Ed Boon himself deconfirmed several things that wouldn’t be shown at the convention, and many felt this meant we wouldn’t get any look at the upcoming DLC characters for the game via its first Kombat Pack. However, NetherRealm Studios DID show something from the Kombat Pack at the show: the first look at Omni-Man! His inclusion in the game had long been rumored before it was officially confirmed alongside other key DLC characters, and his “first look” trailer shows just how brutal things will get.

We want to point out right away that the character model for Omni-Man looks incredible, and J.K. Simmons is back as his voice, and he sounds great. Unlike Megan Fox or Ronda Rousey, J.K. Simmons is an accomplished voice actor who knows how to get things done vocally. While we only hear a few of his lines here, you can feel the intensity with them.

Speaking of intensity, Mortal Kombat 1 makes it clear from the beginning that Omni-Man may have a “simplistic” fighting style, but it’s one of the most brutal ones you’ll face. He’s never afraid to ground and pound enemies, dodge projectiles with ease, and make you suffer in the name of the Viltrum Empire.

For fans of the Invincible animated series, where Omni-Man’s popularity truly skyrocketed, you’ll notice several key moments and finishing moves being dedicated to some of the best and most violent scenes from the first season. Yes, that includes the “Think, Mark, Think!” scene and the horrifying scene with the train. For a “first look,” we do see a lot, and that makes you wonder when the others will get their chance to shine in similar trailers. You can check out the full Omni-Man trailer below, and then you can prepare to get him when he arrives next month:

The other members of the first Kombat Pack are Quan Chi, Ermac, Peacemaker, Takeda, and Homelander. A tentative release window for them all was released online, and it implies that we could be getting a character a month until the entire pack is done, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Several Kameo characters are also coming via the Kombat Pack, and one was visible next to Omni-Man via Tremor.

In other words, for those loving this fighting game, you’ll have even more to love in the coming months.