Epic Games Store Introduces Now On Epic Program

When it comes to PC gaming, there’s quite a variety of different online digital storefronts. With that said, two major digital storefronts out there right now might be on your desktop. The first and most significant is Valve’s Steam, a marketplace that’s been around for ages. It’s given players access to a wide range of video games and features to keep the community of players logging into the digital storefront regularly. However, Epic has been providing some competition with their Epic Games Store. Today, the company unveiled the Now On Epic program to bring more video games to their digital store.

Initially, Epic Games Store unveiled its Epic First Run program. That program is running now, and it’s an incentive to get developers to release their games initially on the Epic Games Store. However, it looks like they are opening this program to titles that are not necessarily exclusive to the Epic Games Store. With Epic First Run, developers had to release their games on the Epic Games Store first. If they follow along, they could earn 100% of the revenue received for the game purchases during the first six months. Then, after the six-month run, you would have the revenue split Epic Games Store offers, which is the 88% / 12% split.

However, this new program being offered is Now On Epic. This is a new program to hopefully bring titles that are not currently offered on Epic Games Store. With this program, developers and publishers can earn up to 100% of the profit earned for six months, much like their Epic First Run incentive. Unfortunately, it’s not said just what titles would meet the criteria to earn 100% for that six-month run. With that said, the smallest amount offered could be the standard 88% percent split that all games receive on the digital storefront.

Of course, Epic Games Store has been striving to compete with Valve’s Steam digital marketplace. While this might help persuade developers to bring games onto the Epic Games Store, one means to bring consumers has proven incredibly popular. For a good while now, the Epic Games Store has provided players with free video games each week. Every Thursday, we get a new title unveiled for players to claim, and from it, theirs to keep forever. All they need to do is make a free account on the Epic Games Store marketplace to claim these free weekly titles.