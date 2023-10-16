Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Getting Special Art Book From Dark Horse

You all know that making a video game takes a lot of work, right? Well, in some cases, the art has to not just be worked on but put through many phases. Why? Because when you’re dealing with certain styles or properties, there are expectations about what places and characters can and should look like. So, you must work your way through multiple concepts to get things to look just right. For example, at New York Comic Con over the week, Marvel and Dark Horse announced The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, giving fans a glimpse of how the game’s visuals came together.

There will even be a “Deluxe Edition” if you want more from the art book. The book itself will showcase the many pieces of art that helped set the tone for the upcoming game, and you’ll see snippets from the Insomniac team about what they chose to do and not do for the final parts of the game. For example, we found out recently that when it came to the villain known as The Lizard, Insomniac did attempt to make a more “comic accurate” version of the character with a lab coat and pants. However, they ditched that to make a more “animalistic” version of the character so that fans could enjoy the fight with him more.

This is just one of the insights that you’ll get by buying one of the two versions of the art book, and the team wants you to dive in so you can learn more about the game itself:

“As diehard comic fans and gamers ourselves, we couldn’t be more pleased to showcase the Insomniac Games and Marvel Games team’s passion and creativity,” revealed project editor Ian Tucker. “Insomniac has delivered the definitive Spider-Man gaming experience, and we can’t wait for readers to dig into this amazing collection of art and commentary.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 no doubt gave the team plenty to talk about. The sequel hasn’t just been praised by just about every critic out there but has so much in it that it would take a while to get through it all. The suits they created for Miles and Peter would be enough to fill multiple pages. Then, you have to look at how they expanded New York for the game so that they could do more events. Finally, you look at the characters and how they updated or upgraded their looks to allow the PS5 graphics to shine.

The game itself arrives on October 20th.