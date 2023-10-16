Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Reviews Confirms Another PlayStation Hit

PlayStation 5 owners have a brand new exclusive coming their way in a few short days. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 might already be on your radar; if that’s the case, you might be keen to see reviews. Fortunately, reviews have been permitted to be uploaded ahead of time, and today, we’re looking at some of the reviews showing up. Currently, the game has quite a bit of a warm reception from media outlets that were given a chance to check it out before its launch. Looking at Metacritic, you can see the game currently sits at a score of 91.

Metacritic is an excellent website for an overview of the reviews for the title. Using a system that averages the critic reviews, you can get a quick glance at just where a video game title is currently ranked at the given moment. In the case of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a 91 shows that this game has been worth the wait and hype. Of course, this review score might change over time as more critic reviews get published online. Furthermore, this is just a critical overview of the game right now. Once the game launches, you’ll see a review score averaging consumer’s opinions of the title. These can be drastically different, especially if a game gets review-bombed by the public.

We’ll showcase some of the review roundup scores for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below. This is just a highlight of some reviews so far. If you want to see more details on the reviews, then you can find Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Metacritic page right here.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Review Roundup

GamesRadar+ 100

COGconnected 100

PlayStation Universe 100

Screen Rant 100

VGC 100

Twinfinite 100

VG247 100

Gaming Nexus 100

Game Informer 95

Vandal 93

TheSixthAxis 90

Comicbook.com 90

Destructoid 90

Again, that is just a few highlights right now. We don’t have long to check out Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The video game is set to launch on October 20, 2023. Likewise, if you have pre-ordered a digital copy of the game, then you can begin the preload process. This will get your game ready for the official launch day rather than spending time downloading the game when it becomes available.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the upcoming installment, then it’s worth noting that this game is set after the events of both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game will have players taking control of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they attempt to fight off a new threat against New York City, such as the Venom symbiote and Kraven the Hunter. For now, while we wait for the game to release, you can view a trailer for the upcoming title in the video below.