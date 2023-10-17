Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Screenshots Unveiled

The Hogwarts Legacy video game was easily one of the more anticipated RPGs for 2023. Fans couldn’t wait to partake in their own magical adventure full of quests and locations to explore. However, while the game had its set of delays, it landed on all the major platforms besides the Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, the Nintendo Switch version of the game was not killed off. Instead, the development team over at Avalanche Software just noted that this game was pushed back before they were ready to release on the platform. Today, we’re finding out that the first set of screenshots for the Nintendo Switch version of the game was unveiled.

Thanks to Reddit, which you can view in the embedded post below, we have our first look. Apparently, the screenshots appeared on the Japan Nintendo eShop, and it gives us a little more insight into what we can expect from this game. Visually, it’s a bit of a step back from what you would see Hogwarts Legacy on the latest-generation console platforms or PC. However, it’s not a jarring look that might make you think twice about picking the game up. That’s, of course, just the visual aspect of Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch. The real question a lot of players have is just what kind of performance we could see from the game.

Adjustments had to be made to get the gameplay experience on the Nintendo Switch. But until we see the game in action, it’s uncertain what kind of adjustments players can expect. Of course, for some players the Nintendo Switch might be their only option to enjoy this game. So even if there’s more loading throughout the title, it might not persuade players to get this game when it launches this November.

Unfortunately, the only real look we have for Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch is the screenshots from the Nintendo eShop. We’re still waiting for the gameplay footage to come out, and from there, it will be easier to tell what areas might have been scaled back. That is unless the game gets delayed again and further pushes the title further back this year or even pushed to 2024.

If you haven’t played this game quite yet, Hogwarts Legacy takes place years before the events of Harry Potter. Players will step into the role of a later arrival student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This is an action RPG with an open-world environment, with players exploring the school and nearby areas, so expect plenty of quests to take on, characters to meet, and enemies to battle against. The game is available on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. However, Nintendo Switch players will finally get a copy of the game on November 14, 2023.