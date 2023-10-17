Insomniac Games Gives Key Reminder About Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

One could argue that no one is excited about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 more than Insomniac Games. That might seem odd at first because they are the ones who developed the game and thus have had the most time with it. But think about this from their perspective. They made the first game on PS4, and it was so good that it was a Game of the Year contender. Then they made the spinoff with Miles Morales, that was loved, too. Now, they’re one of the biggest potential games on the PS5, and they’ve spent years trying to ensure they live up to the hype built around it.

Based on the reviews of the game before its launch, the title seems to be well worth the wait. But that doesn’t mean that Insomniac doesn’t have some things to say about the title before you play it. Specifically, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will have the dreaded “day one patch” that the team really wants you to download. You’ll understand why when you read the tweet below:

So yeah, it’s not something many of you will be happy about, as it might delay your immediate jump into the title. However, think about it like this. The team at Insomniac Games spent MORE time trying to ensure that the game was as great as it could be at launch. They knew things were good enough to “go gold,” but they also felt they could spruce things up a bit more, so they did just that! We know from comparisons to the PS4 game that the sequel is using the PS5 and its capabilities to the fullest, which fans will be happy about.

So, while the patch is annoying, it might be best to download it to get things over with and then enjoy the title. And based on everything we’ve seen and heard, there will be much to enjoy in the title.

The game will bring many familiar and new elements to the world when the Spider-Men have to deal with an army of hunters headed up by Kraven. Then, there’s the Symbiote issue, as it attaches itself to Peter Parker and will slowly warp his mind to become a less heroic version of himself. Miles Morales isn’t getting a pass in the “struggle department” as he’s dealing with lingering feelings and fears about his dad and the man who killed him.

All of this will come to a head when the game releases on October 20.