Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Graphics Comparisons Show How Game Shines On PS5

With each console generation that comes out, the big question that players ask is, “How much are we actually getting improvements from one generation to the next?” That’s a fair question to ask, as each new console is hyped up to infinity to try and get people to buy it. To be fair, with Sony consoles, the graphics and processing power improvements have always been in large leaps, not small steps. That’s how they’ve made certain astounding titles that look and play great. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the one that might just show you how incredible the PS5 is as a hardware device.

Why do we say that when you can see how great other games look on it? Well, the original title from Insomniac Games was made on the PS4, and you won’t find anyone who says the game looks bad. The character models were great; the city was incredibly detailed, the animations were fluid, etc. Yes, they did have to “upgrade” the Peter Parker model after launch, but they’re allowed a mulligan. Well, Digital Foundry made a video highlighting the original game’s graphics on PS4 versus how things look in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5, and the results are pretty definitive.

Even when you simply look at a still image of the two cities, you can see the difference in detail, lighting, texture, and more. Raytracing is also a huge feature that Insomniac used to make the game “pop” more and really show off the details. Oh, and if you look at the people of New York City and the traffic that’s within it, it feels both more populated and more natural.

The hardware also helped Insomniac make a feature that many will adore in the updated fast-travel system. Previously, if you wanted to go from one part of the city to another, you had to go to a loading screen. They even made a joke about it in the spinoff with Miles Morales, where he had a “train pass” that he would use and would turn invisible while on the train cart. But thanks to the SSD drive on the PS5, players can simply choose where they want to go, and then the game will drop them there without a loading screen.

This proves that Insomniac Games went all out for this title and that gamers should really try to see and feel the difference for themselves when they can play it on their PS5 on October 20th.