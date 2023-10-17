Silent Hill: Ascension Premiere Trailer Unveiled

The big return for the Silent Hill franchise is upon us. Fans for the IP had waited for what felt like an eternity to get their hands on a new game. Konami had kept this franchise dormant ever since the split between Hideo Kojima and the studio. That departure resulted in Silent Hills being scrapped. But last year, we got word of Silent Hill making a massive return with several video game projects in the works. Our first game back into the IP is coming at the end of this month with the release of Silent Hill: Ascension. Today, a new premiere trailer was released, giving us more insight into the interactive series.

Silent Hill: Ascension is an interactive series, so consider it a mix between a video game and a series. We know that this show is planned to last six months, and each day starting on October 31, 2023, there will be a new section for players to check out. How this works is that players will watch the content and make choices or perhaps solve puzzles. The most popular choice would play out from there, making it canon for everyone. You’ll slowly play through the game interactive series with others until you reach the end. At the end of the game, you’ll have made a horror series where the developers are even uncertain how the narrative will end.

We’ve seen snippets of the series already, but today, a premiere trailer dropped. There will be a few characters to interact with, and this trailer details the Hernandez and the Johansen family. The trailer shows that the Hernandez family resides in Pennsylvania while the Johansen family resides in Norway. The families will have to undergo the dark and horrifying truths and atone for their past in this series, but again, how their outcomes will play out is ultimately up to the players.

As mentioned, this is a player-driven series, and you can go through the game for free. It will kick off on October 31, 2023, at 9 PM EST. Fortunately, the game is accessible for players to try out. You can enjoy the content through the web at Ascension.com or even download a dedicated application on the Apple App Store and Android’s Google Play. This might be the first Silent Hill game to revive the franchise, but it’s far from the only one to get the IP back into the limelight. For instance, another title that has fans excited to check out is Silent Hill 2, a remake that Bloober Team is handling.