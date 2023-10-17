Mortal Kombat Legends Cage Match Star Reveals His Favorite Characters To Play

A lot of chatter is going on right now about a certain franchise from NetherRealm Studios. It’s not hard to see why, either. They just released a new game last month that has been doing very well, unless you’re on the Nintendo Switch, and they have a live-action movie sequel that is coming out eventually. They also just released a new mobile game that fans might be interested in. However, fans should check out another adaptation of the franchise. There have been a string of animated films recently, and Mortal Kombat Legends Cage Match is the latest to join the line.

But unlike the games or live-action films, the animated properties don’t necessarily follow the “timeline” of the games. Instead, they make their own rules and have a blast doing it. For example, Mortal Kombat Legends Cage Match is an 80s-style action flick starring Johnny Cage as he embarks on a personal mission to save a co-star from the literal demons that infest Los Angeles. Cage is played by Joel McHale, who was interviewed by ComicBook.com and asked who he likes to play in the franchise the most:

“Well, I will say, in the ’90s, it was Scorpion,” he said. “I got good at slinging that thing and getting them to ‘come over here.’ I got really good at that. Now, I like to believe Sub-Zero is my go-to right now.”

He also couldn’t help but show his love for the franchise as a whole, even though his kids have easily surpassed his gaming skills:

“That game, when it came out, looked so much better than the other games and had such personality. I just got really demoralized when an eight-year-old would come into the arcade and I’d play them, and they would smoke me. That was the only time I was like, ‘Oh, I thought I was good at this game.’ And then I’m not. My kids are a thousand times better of course.”

Of course! Even with his jokes about his gamer skill, he’s not the only celebrity who enjoys talking about the franchise and his time with it. Kelly Hu did an interview not too long ago where she reflected on her love of the franchise, and then Dave Bautista was the celebrity who starred in the live-action commercial for the new game.

This highlights something people sometimes forget about celebrities: they can like video games, too! And sometimes, it leads to them getting roles in animated and live-action properties.