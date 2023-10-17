Monster Hunter Now: Great Sword Guide

The Great Sword is the second weapon you unlock in Monster Hunter Now. Though slow, it offers massive damage.

The Great Sword is the second weapon you unlock in Monster Hunter Now. As a big, hulking behemoth of a weapon, it’s slow to hit but packs a punch. Coupled with elemental damage, the Great Sword can be excellent for Large Monster hunts, especially if you’re aiming for A Rank. However, you need to get the timing down for both your attacks and your dodges. If you can get a perfect dodge and follow up with an attack, hunts will take no time at all.

You will unlock the Great Sword after completing the first half of Chapter 2: Shimmering Swamp. You can either attack a monster with a “quick” swipe (it’s still slow) or charge up a powerful attack while the monster goes through its attack motions. If you time it correctly, you can also shove a monster during its attack wind-up to interrupt its pattern.

Currently, there are 10 Great Swords in the game. Great Swords in Monster Weapon Sets include the Great Jagras, Pukei-Pukei, Barroth, Great Girros, Tobi-Kadachi, Jyuratodus, Legiana, Anjanath, and Rathalos.

Overview

As a heavier weapon, the Great Sword has a long wind-up time even for normal attacks. However, strikes will break monster parts more easily than other weapons. Unlike the Hammer, the Great Sword has a better swinging range, though you still want to get pretty close to monsters to ensure a hit.

Great Swords have three charge attacks: Charged Slash, Strong Charged Slash, and True Charged Slash. You can charge by holding the screen. With each charge level, your Hunter will glow a different color. With each charge level, your attack will do more damage.

The Great Sword Special Skill is also called True Charged Slash. Essentially, when the Special Gauge is full, it allows you to perform the True Charged Slash without needing to wait for your weapon to charge.

List of Great Swords

First Form Second Form Weapon Set Element Equipment Skill Buster Sword Buster Blade Metal None Poison Resistance

Reduces the duration of or prevents poisoning. Jagras Sword Jagras Hacker Great Jagras Water Health Boost

Increases health by a percentage. Blooming Blade Datura Blaze Pukei-Pukei Poison Sneak Attack

Increases damage when attacking a monster from behind. Carapace Buster Barroth Shredder Barroth None Defense Boost

Increase defense by a percentage. Girros Blade Malady’s Kiss Great Girros Paralysis Sneak Attack

Increases damage when attacking a monster from behind. Thunder Blade Lightning Punisher Tobi-Kadachi Thunder Evade Extender

Extends evasion distance. Aqua Slasher Water Golem Jyuratodus Water Last Stand

Increases defense when your health drops below a certain point. Freeze Blade Frost Blaze Legiana Ice Divine Blessing

Grants the chance of halving the damage caused by a monster’s attack. Flammenzahn Flammenzahn+ Anjanath Fire Rising Tide

Increases attack and defense as the hunt timer runs out. Flame Blade Red Wing Rathalos Fire Earplugs

Reduces or nullifies the effects of monster roars.

