Monster Hunter Now: Light Bowgun Guide

Monster Hunter Now currently has two ranged weapons: the Bow and the Light Bowgun. Think of these like how the Great Sword is to the Sword & Shield. While both the Bow and Light Bowgun offer increased distance, the Bow is a slower weapon with a higher damage output while the Light Bowgun attacks rapidly with less damage.
There are 9 Light Bowguns available for you to forge, upgrade, and overgrade. Light Bowguns become available when you complete Chapter 2 of the story quests. This should be around Hunter Rank 15 for most players.
Overview
In addition to the Metal Weapon Set, eight monsters unlock a Bowgun with their sets: Great Jagras, Barroth, Tobi-Kadachi, Paolumu, Anjanath, Legiana, Jyuratodus, and Rathalos.
All Light Bowguns have at least two types of ammo: a normal ammo and a special ammo. You will automatically switch between these two in combat, typically when you need to reload. Light Bowguns are the only weapon so far that have a reload time. This leaves you completely vulnerable to attacks, especially since you can’t attack until your bowgun is completely reloaded.
Light Bowgun List
Every Light Bowgun has a Special Skill: Wyvernblast Counter. This fires a powerful bullet that, upon hit, causes a large explosion. As the name suggests, this is best used to knock flying monsters out of the sky. However, you can absolutely use the Light Bowgun for fighting monsters on the ground.
Additionally, all Light Bowguns have one Equipment Skill that directly helps you in combat. Unlike their slower counterparts, Light Bowguns do not have charged attacks. However, holding down on your screen instead of continually tapping it will allow your Light Bowgun to automatically fire ammo until it runs out.
|First Form
|Second Form
|Monster
|Element
|Ammo
|Equipment Skill
|Chain Blitz
|High Chain Blitz
|None
|None
|Normal Ammo
Pierce Ammo
|Poison Resistance
Reduces the duration of or prevents poisoning.
|Jagras Blitz
|Jagras Fire
|Great Jagras
|Water
|Water Ammo
Slicing Water Ammo
|Health Boost
Increases health.
|Carapace Rifle
|Barroth Shot
|Barroth
|None
|Normal Ammo
Spread Ammo
|Defense Boost
Increases defense.
|Thunder Blitz
|Lightning Blitz
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Thunder
|Thunder Ammo
Slicing Thunder Ammo
|Evade Extender
Extends evasion distance.
|Lumu Blitz
|Lumu Typhon
|Paolumu
|None
|Normal Ammo
Spread Ammo
Pierce Ammo
|Divine Blessing
Grants the chance of halving damage caused by a monster’s attack.
|Blazing Rifle
|Anja Buster
|Anjanath
|Fire
|Flaming Ammo
Sticky Fire Ammo
|Rising Tide
Increases your attack and defense as the hunt timer runs out.
|Snow Blitz
|Frost Blitz
|Legiana
|Ice
|Freeze Ammo
Spread Ice Ammo
Slicing Ice Ammo
|Divine Blessing
Grants the chance of halving damage caused by a monster’s attack.
|Madness Rifle
|Jyura Bullet
|Jyuratodus
|Water
|Water Ammo
Spread Water Ammo
Sticky Water Ammo
|Last Stand
Increases defense when your health drops below a certain point.
|Flame Blitz
|Rathbuster
|Rathalos
|Fire
|Flaming Ammo
Piercing Fire Ammo
Slicing Fire Ammo
|Earplugs
Reduces or nullifies the effects of monster roars.
