Monster Hunter Now: Light Bowgun Guide

Light Bowguns offer range and speed in monster hunts, but inflict lower damage. Reloading also leaves you vulnerable to attacks.

The Chain Blitz Light Bowgun as it appears when unlocked in Monster Hunter Now.

Monster Hunter Now currently has two ranged weapons: the Bow and the Light Bowgun. Think of these like how the Great Sword is to the Sword & Shield. While both the Bow and Light Bowgun offer increased distance, the Bow is a slower weapon with a higher damage output while the Light Bowgun attacks rapidly with less damage.

There are 9 Light Bowguns available for you to forge, upgrade, and overgrade. Light Bowguns become available when you complete Chapter 2 of the story quests. This should be around Hunter Rank 15 for most players.

Overview

In addition to the Metal Weapon Set, eight monsters unlock a Bowgun with their sets: Great Jagras, Barroth, Tobi-Kadachi, Paolumu, Anjanath, Legiana, Jyuratodus, and Rathalos.

All Light Bowguns have at least two types of ammo: a normal ammo and a special ammo. You will automatically switch between these two in combat, typically when you need to reload. Light Bowguns are the only weapon so far that have a reload time. This leaves you completely vulnerable to attacks, especially since you can’t attack until your bowgun is completely reloaded.

Light Bowgun List

Female Hunter wielding the Jagras Blitz in the reloading animation.

Every Light Bowgun has a Special Skill: Wyvernblast Counter. This fires a powerful bullet that, upon hit, causes a large explosion. As the name suggests, this is best used to knock flying monsters out of the sky. However, you can absolutely use the Light Bowgun for fighting monsters on the ground.

Additionally, all Light Bowguns have one Equipment Skill that directly helps you in combat. Unlike their slower counterparts, Light Bowguns do not have charged attacks. However, holding down on your screen instead of continually tapping it will allow your Light Bowgun to automatically fire ammo until it runs out.

First FormSecond FormMonsterElementAmmoEquipment Skill
Chain BlitzHigh Chain BlitzNoneNoneNormal Ammo
Pierce Ammo		Poison Resistance
Reduces the duration of or prevents poisoning.
Jagras BlitzJagras FireGreat JagrasWaterWater Ammo
Slicing Water Ammo		Health Boost
Increases health.
Carapace RifleBarroth ShotBarrothNoneNormal Ammo
Spread Ammo		Defense Boost
Increases defense.
Thunder BlitzLightning BlitzTobi-KadachiThunderThunder Ammo
Slicing Thunder Ammo		Evade Extender
Extends evasion distance.
Lumu BlitzLumu TyphonPaolumuNoneNormal Ammo
Spread Ammo
Pierce Ammo		Divine Blessing
Grants the chance of halving damage caused by a monster’s attack.
Blazing RifleAnja BusterAnjanathFireFlaming Ammo
Sticky Fire Ammo		Rising Tide
Increases your attack and defense as the hunt timer runs out.
Snow BlitzFrost BlitzLegianaIceFreeze Ammo
Spread Ice Ammo
Slicing Ice Ammo		Divine Blessing
Grants the chance of halving damage caused by a monster’s attack.
Madness RifleJyura BulletJyuratodusWaterWater Ammo
Spread Water Ammo
Sticky Water Ammo		Last Stand
Increases defense when your health drops below a certain point.
Flame BlitzRathbusterRathalosFireFlaming Ammo
Piercing Fire Ammo
Slicing Fire Ammo		Earplugs
Reduces or nullifies the effects of monster roars.

