Monster Hunter Now: Light Bowgun Guide

Monster Hunter Now currently has two ranged weapons: the Bow and the Light Bowgun. Think of these like how the Great Sword is to the Sword & Shield. While both the Bow and Light Bowgun offer increased distance, the Bow is a slower weapon with a higher damage output while the Light Bowgun attacks rapidly with less damage.

There are 9 Light Bowguns available for you to forge, upgrade, and overgrade. Light Bowguns become available when you complete Chapter 2 of the story quests. This should be around Hunter Rank 15 for most players.

In addition to the Metal Weapon Set, eight monsters unlock a Bowgun with their sets: Great Jagras, Barroth, Tobi-Kadachi, Paolumu, Anjanath, Legiana, Jyuratodus, and Rathalos.

All Light Bowguns have at least two types of ammo: a normal ammo and a special ammo. You will automatically switch between these two in combat, typically when you need to reload. Light Bowguns are the only weapon so far that have a reload time. This leaves you completely vulnerable to attacks, especially since you can’t attack until your bowgun is completely reloaded.

Every Light Bowgun has a Special Skill: Wyvernblast Counter. This fires a powerful bullet that, upon hit, causes a large explosion. As the name suggests, this is best used to knock flying monsters out of the sky. However, you can absolutely use the Light Bowgun for fighting monsters on the ground.

Additionally, all Light Bowguns have one Equipment Skill that directly helps you in combat. Unlike their slower counterparts, Light Bowguns do not have charged attacks. However, holding down on your screen instead of continually tapping it will allow your Light Bowgun to automatically fire ammo until it runs out.

First Form Second Form Monster Element Ammo Equipment Skill Chain Blitz High Chain Blitz None None Normal Ammo

Pierce Ammo Poison Resistance

Reduces the duration of or prevents poisoning. Jagras Blitz Jagras Fire Great Jagras Water Water Ammo

Slicing Water Ammo Health Boost

Increases health. Carapace Rifle Barroth Shot Barroth None Normal Ammo

Spread Ammo Defense Boost

Increases defense. Thunder Blitz Lightning Blitz Tobi-Kadachi Thunder Thunder Ammo

Slicing Thunder Ammo Evade Extender

Extends evasion distance. Lumu Blitz Lumu Typhon Paolumu None Normal Ammo

Spread Ammo

Pierce Ammo Divine Blessing

Grants the chance of halving damage caused by a monster’s attack. Blazing Rifle Anja Buster Anjanath Fire Flaming Ammo

Sticky Fire Ammo Rising Tide

Increases your attack and defense as the hunt timer runs out. Snow Blitz Frost Blitz Legiana Ice Freeze Ammo

Spread Ice Ammo

Slicing Ice Ammo Divine Blessing

Grants the chance of halving damage caused by a monster’s attack. Madness Rifle Jyura Bullet Jyuratodus Water Water Ammo

Spread Water Ammo

Sticky Water Ammo Last Stand

Increases defense when your health drops below a certain point. Flame Blitz Rathbuster Rathalos Fire Flaming Ammo

Piercing Fire Ammo

Slicing Fire Ammo Earplugs

Reduces or nullifies the effects of monster roars.

