Starfield: Fans Have Discovered A New Way To Open Locked Containers

Starfield is a massive game filled to the brim with things to do. It’s easy to assume that the scale of Starfield would result in a lack of depth – there’s a handy ocean-based saying that often applies in these situations. This deceptive depth has left many mechanics unexplored until very recently.

One such mechanic is using Social skills to force NPCs to do some pretty bonkers things. The most common of which is committing all kinds of crimes. User Sea-Charge-3132 took to Reddit to reveal a whole new way to break into locked containers, and it’s pretty darn awesome.

More Starfield content:

Best Skills | Best Ship Upgrades & Mods | All Companions | All Romance Options | All Settlement Locations | Join All Factions | How To Pirate Ships | Secret Companion | Secret Ship & Suit

How To Unlock Containers With NPCs

The trick is very simple. All you have to do is unlock the Manipulation skill when levelling up. We say simple because levelling up is easy. It can be time-consuming, however, as Manipulate is found pretty deep within the Social tree. It is required if you want to mess around with NPCs in the most nefarious of ways, however.

Once you have the skill, all you have to do is find a locked container, approach a nearby person, and then take control of them with Manipulate. Head to the locked container and command them to open it. Once opened, you will be free to loot the container yourself – guilt-free.

You can watch the video here:

As Starfield ages, we are sure more wacky shenanigans will be revealed. But for now, that’s all we have on Starfield. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.