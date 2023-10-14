Monster Hunter Now: Hammer Guide

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Like Great Swords and Long Swords in Monster Hunter Now, Hammers are slow weapons with a high damage output. However, Hammers have the added bonus of potentially stunning monsters. You have a higher chance of stunning monsters if you hit a monster’s head.
Monster Hunter Now: Equipment Skills Guide | Monster Hunter Now: Armor Sets Guide | Monster Hunter Now: Large Monsters Guide
Hammers become available when you complete Chapter 2 of the story quests. This should be around Hunter Rank 15 for most players.
Overview
Hammers have three charge levels: Side Blow, Upswing, and Big Bang. Your Hunter will glow with every charge level. Unlike the other charge weapons, you will inch forward while you charge.
Out of the three larger weapons, the Hammer has the smallest range, so you need to be deliberate with your attacks. It plays similarly to the Great Sword in terms of its wind-up and attack execution, but with the shorter range, the Great Sword is the better option. However, as described above, the Hammer can stun monsters without needing to inflict Break. This helps offset its bad range and slow movement.
Its Special Skill – Spinning Bludgeon – allows you to perform an uninterrupted combo attack for a certain amount of time. You’ll start by swinging your Hammer multiple times, almost in a spinning pattern, before performing a plunging attack.
In addition to the Special Skill, all Hammers have one Equipment Skill. Curiously, none of them have the Attack Boost skill. Since Niantic plans to add more monsters with future updates, this – and Dragon element weapons – will eventually appear.
List of Hammers
Currently, there are 9 Hammers available for players to unlock and forge. With the exception of the Iron Hammer, which is part of the Metal Weapon Set, each Hammer corresponds with a Large Monster.
Unlocking certain monsters will unlock their associated weapons and armor. The Kulu-Ya-Ku, Pukei-Pukei, Barroth, Great Girros, Tobi-Kadachi, Jyuratodus, Anjanath, and Diablos have a Hammer in their weapons set.
|First Form
|Second Form
|Monster
|Element
|Equipment Skill
|Iron Hammer
|Iron Demon
|None
|None
|Poison Resistance
Reduces the duration of poison.
|Kulu Beak
|Crushing Beak
|Kulu-Ya-Ku
|None
|Fortify
Increases attack power for a certain period each time you revive after fainting during a hunt.
|Blooming Hammer
|Buon Fiore
|Pukei-Pukei
|Poison
|Sneak Attack
Increases damage when attacking a monster from behind.
|Carapace Sledge
|Barroth Breaker
|Barroth
|None
|Defense Boost
Increases defense.
|Girros Hammer
|Malady’s Fist
|Great Girros
|Paralysis
|Sneak Attack
Increases damage when attacking a monster from behind.
|Thunder Hammer
|Lightning Bash
|Tobi-Kadachi
|Thunder
|Evade Extender
Extends evasion distance.
|Aqua Hammer
|Water Basher
|Jyuratodus
|Water
|Last Stand
Increases defense when your health drops below a certain amount.
|Blazing Hammer
|Anja Striker
|Anjanath
|Fire
|Rising Tide
Increases attack and defense as the hunt timer runs out.
|Diablos Hammer
|Diablos Shatterer
|Diablos
|None
|Heroics
Increases attack power when your health drops below a certain level.
Related Guides: Monster Hunter Now: How to Form Parties | Monster Hunter Now: Invitation Codes Guide | Monster Hunter Now: Weapons Guide | Monster Hunter Now: Paintball Guide | Monster Hunter Now: How to Redeem Codes