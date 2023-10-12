Monster Hunter Now: Armor Sets Guide

Monster Hunter Now focuses on combat, treating exploration as a secondary feature. As such, the game has a simple but expansive equipment system. Equipment is broken up into Weapons and Armor. From there, Weapons branch out into different weapon types and Armor splits into different sets.
Every Armor set consists of five pieces: head, chest, arms, waist, and legs. Each piece has its own defense stat and skills, all of which come together to contribute to your Hunter’s overall stats. Armor can increase your resistance to a specific element, such as Poison Resistance, or provide a general buff, like the Attack Boost.
Overview
Currently, there are 14 different Armor sets that you can unlock. Each set corresponds with a Large Monster in the game, so we’ll most likely get more sets as we get more monsters. Unlike a majority of games, there is no incentive to use pieces of the same set. In other words, if you equip all pieces of one set, there’s no bonus for doing so. Instead, you want to mix and match your armor based on what monster you’re fighting and the bonuses each piece of armor provides.
Every piece of armor will provide 182 Defense at Grade 10. Finding the best armor pieces comes down to how many skills a piece has. The more skills you can unlock, the better your hunts will go.
Leather Armor Set
When you start the game, this is the first Armor set available to you. Oddly enough, there’s some great stuff in this set. All of the Leather Armor pieces have two skills: the first unlocks at Grade 2 and the second unlocks at Grade 4.
|Armor Piece
|Equipment Skill(s)
|Leather Headgear
|Critical Eye
Ice Resistance
|Leather Mail
|Attack Boost
Fire Resistance
|Leather Gloves
|Defense Boost
Thunder Resistance
|Leather Belt
|Health Boost
Water Resistance
|Leather Trousers
|Poison Resistance
Paralysis Resistance
Jagras Armor Set
This set primarily focuses on Water and heavy attacks. Use these pieces for a Great Sword or Hammer build, either for the Aqua Hammer or Jagras Blade.
|Jagras Helm
|Firm Foothold
|Jagras Mail
|Rising Tide
|Jagras Vambraces
|Firm Foothold
Water Attack
|Jagras Coil
|Fortify
Rising Tide
|Jagras Greaves
|Water Attack
Kulu Armor Set
The Kulu set is best for dodging and affinity weapons. Affinity weapons increase your chance to land critical hits. The Kulu Beak and First Dance have Affinity percentages.
|Kulu Headpiece
|Lock On
Critical Eye
|Kulu Mail
|Guts
|Kulu Vambraces
|Last Stand
Critical Eye
|Kulu Coil
|Last Stand
Evade Extender
|Kulu Greaves
|Critical Eye
Pukei Armor Set
The set caters to defense and resistance. It’s best for Poison Resistance, making the set effective against the Pukei-Pukei, Rathalos, and Rathian.
|Pukei Hood
|Focus
Health Boost
|Pukei Mail
|Focus
Poison Resistance
|Pukei Vambraces
|Poison Attack
Poison Resistance
|Pukei Coil
|Poison Attack
|Pukei Greaves
|Health Resistance
Poison Resistance
Barroth Armor Set
If you use Bows or Light Bowguns, the Barroth Greaves are essential to your build.
|Barroth Helm
|Defense Boost
Offensive Guard
|Barroth Mail
|Offensive Guard
|Barroth Vambraces
|Guard
|Barroth Coil
|Defense Boost
Guard
|Barroth Greaves
|Recoil Down
Defense Boost
Girros Armor Set
The Girros set unlocks after forging 10 Armor pieces and after defeating the Great Girros for the first time. If you find yourself behind monsters a lot, try equipping a piece with the Sneak Attack skill.
|Girros Mask
|Paralysis Resistance
|Girros Mail
|Paralysis Resistance
Sneak Attack
|Girros Vambraces
|Earplugs
Sneak Attack
|Girros Coil
|Earplugs
Paralysis Attack
|Girros Greaves
|Paralysis Attack
Kadachi Armor Set
The Kadachi set unlocks after forging 10 Armor pieces and after defeating the Tobi-Kadachi for the first time. Most pieces in this set are built for evasive maneuvers.
|Kadachi Helm
|Reload Speed
Artful Dodger
|Kadachi Mail
|Evade Extender
Thunder Attack
|Kadachi Vambraces
|Evade Extender
Artful Dodger
|Kadachi Coil
|Thunder Attack
|Kadachi Greaves
|Artful Dodger
Thunder Resistance
Paolumu Armor Set
This set unlocks after you forge 15 Armor pieces and after defeating the Paolumu. If you rely on your Weapon’s Special Skill, try using pieces with the Concentration skill.
|Lumu Hat
|Concentration
Windproof
|Lumu Mail
|Recoil Down
|Lumu Vambraces
|Concentration
Divine Blessing
|Lumu Coil
|Divine Blessing
|Lumu Greaves
|Windproof
Jyuratodus Armor Set
Unlocks after forging 15 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Jyuratodus hunt. Try pairing the Jyura Greaves with the Aqua Bow.
|Jyura Helm
|Water Resistance
Last Stand
|Jyura Mail
|Water Attack
Last Stand
|Jyura Vambraces
|Water Attack
|Jyura Coil
|Water Resistance
|Jyura Greaves
|Focus
Last Stand
Anjanath Armor Set
Unlocks after forging 20 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Anjanath hunt.
|Anja Helm
|Fire Attack
Fire Resistance
|Anja Mail
|Special Boost
|Anja Vambraces
|Fire Attack
|Anja Coil
|Fire Resistance
Special Boost
|Anja Greaves
|Peak Performance
Rathian Armor Set
Unlocks after forging 20 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Rathian hunt.
|Rathian Helm
|Health Boost
Poison Attack
|Rathian Mail
|Poison Attack
|Rathian Vambraces
|Lock On
Burst
|Rathian Coil
|Poison Resistance
Burst
|Rathian Greaves
|Health Boost
Legiana Armor Set
Unlocks after forging 30 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Legiana hunt.
|Legiana Helm
|Divine Blessing
Ice Attack
|Legiana Mail
|Divine Blessing
Windproof
|Legiana Vambraces
|Reload Speed
|Legiana Coil
|Ice Attack
Windproof
|Legiana Greaves
|Reload Speed
Ice Resistance
Diablos Armor Set
Unlocks after forging 30 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Diablos hunt.
|Diablos Helm
|Heroics
|Diablos Mail
|Slugger
Heroics
|Diablos Vambraces
|Heroics
Partbreaker
|Diablos Coil
|Partbreaker
Offensive Guard
|Diablos Greaves
|Slugger
Partbreaker
Rathalos Armor Set
Unlocks after forging 30 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Rathalos hunt.
|Rathalos Helm
|Attack Boost
Fire Attack
|Rathalos Mail
|Weakness Exploit
|Rathalos Vambraces
|Fire Resistance
Attack Boost
|Rathalos Coil
|Focus
Fire Attack
|Rathalos Greaves
|Fire Resistance
Weakness Exploit
