Monster Hunter Now: Armor Sets Guide

Armor sets in Monster Hunter Now become available as you unlock their corresponding monster.

Monster Hunter Now focuses on combat, treating exploration as a secondary feature. As such, the game has a simple but expansive equipment system. Equipment is broken up into Weapons and Armor. From there, Weapons branch out into different weapon types and Armor splits into different sets.

Every Armor set consists of five pieces: head, chest, arms, waist, and legs. Each piece has its own defense stat and skills, all of which come together to contribute to your Hunter’s overall stats. Armor can increase your resistance to a specific element, such as Poison Resistance, or provide a general buff, like the Attack Boost.

Overview

Currently, there are 14 different Armor sets that you can unlock. Each set corresponds with a Large Monster in the game, so we’ll most likely get more sets as we get more monsters. Unlike a majority of games, there is no incentive to use pieces of the same set. In other words, if you equip all pieces of one set, there’s no bonus for doing so. Instead, you want to mix and match your armor based on what monster you’re fighting and the bonuses each piece of armor provides.

Every piece of armor will provide 182 Defense at Grade 10. Finding the best armor pieces comes down to how many skills a piece has. The more skills you can unlock, the better your hunts will go.

Leather Armor Set

When you start the game, this is the first Armor set available to you. Oddly enough, there’s some great stuff in this set. All of the Leather Armor pieces have two skills: the first unlocks at Grade 2 and the second unlocks at Grade 4.

Armor PieceEquipment Skill(s)
Leather HeadgearCritical Eye
Ice Resistance
Leather MailAttack Boost
Fire Resistance
Leather GlovesDefense Boost
Thunder Resistance
Leather BeltHealth Boost
Water Resistance
Leather TrousersPoison Resistance
Paralysis Resistance

Jagras Armor Set

This set primarily focuses on Water and heavy attacks. Use these pieces for a Great Sword or Hammer build, either for the Aqua Hammer or Jagras Blade.

Jagras HelmFirm Foothold
Jagras MailRising Tide
Jagras VambracesFirm Foothold
Water Attack
Jagras CoilFortify
Rising Tide
Jagras GreavesWater Attack

Kulu Armor Set

The Kulu set is best for dodging and affinity weapons. Affinity weapons increase your chance to land critical hits. The Kulu Beak and First Dance have Affinity percentages.

Kulu HeadpieceLock On
Critical Eye
Kulu MailGuts
Kulu VambracesLast Stand
Critical Eye
Kulu CoilLast Stand
Evade Extender
Kulu GreavesCritical Eye

Pukei Armor Set

The set caters to defense and resistance. It’s best for Poison Resistance, making the set effective against the Pukei-Pukei, Rathalos, and Rathian.

Pukei HoodFocus
Health Boost
Pukei MailFocus
Poison Resistance
Pukei VambracesPoison Attack
Poison Resistance
Pukei CoilPoison Attack
Pukei GreavesHealth Resistance
Poison Resistance

Barroth Armor Set

If you use Bows or Light Bowguns, the Barroth Greaves are essential to your build.

Barroth HelmDefense Boost
Offensive Guard
Barroth MailOffensive Guard
Barroth VambracesGuard
Barroth CoilDefense Boost
Guard
Barroth GreavesRecoil Down
Defense Boost

Girros Armor Set

The Girros set unlocks after forging 10 Armor pieces and after defeating the Great Girros for the first time. If you find yourself behind monsters a lot, try equipping a piece with the Sneak Attack skill.

Girros MaskParalysis Resistance
Girros MailParalysis Resistance
Sneak Attack
Girros VambracesEarplugs
Sneak Attack
Girros CoilEarplugs
Paralysis Attack
Girros GreavesParalysis Attack

Kadachi Armor Set

The Kadachi set unlocks after forging 10 Armor pieces and after defeating the Tobi-Kadachi for the first time. Most pieces in this set are built for evasive maneuvers.

Kadachi HelmReload Speed
Artful Dodger
Kadachi MailEvade Extender
Thunder Attack
Kadachi VambracesEvade Extender
Artful Dodger
Kadachi CoilThunder Attack
Kadachi GreavesArtful Dodger
Thunder Resistance

Paolumu Armor Set

This set unlocks after you forge 15 Armor pieces and after defeating the Paolumu. If you rely on your Weapon’s Special Skill, try using pieces with the Concentration skill.

Lumu HatConcentration
Windproof
Lumu MailRecoil Down
Lumu VambracesConcentration
Divine Blessing
Lumu CoilDivine Blessing
Lumu GreavesWindproof

Jyuratodus Armor Set

Unlocks after forging 15 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Jyuratodus hunt. Try pairing the Jyura Greaves with the Aqua Bow.

Jyura HelmWater Resistance
Last Stand
Jyura MailWater Attack
Last Stand
Jyura VambracesWater Attack
Jyura CoilWater Resistance
Jyura GreavesFocus
Last Stand

Anjanath Armor Set

Unlocks after forging 20 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Anjanath hunt.

Anja HelmFire Attack
Fire Resistance
Anja MailSpecial Boost
Anja VambracesFire Attack
Anja CoilFire Resistance
Special Boost
Anja GreavesPeak Performance

Rathian Armor Set

Unlocks after forging 20 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Rathian hunt.

Rathian HelmHealth Boost
Poison Attack
Rathian MailPoison Attack
Rathian VambracesLock On
Burst
Rathian CoilPoison Resistance
Burst
Rathian GreavesHealth Boost

Legiana Armor Set

Unlocks after forging 30 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Legiana hunt.

Legiana HelmDivine Blessing
Ice Attack
Legiana MailDivine Blessing
Windproof
Legiana VambracesReload Speed
Legiana CoilIce Attack
Windproof
Legiana GreavesReload Speed
Ice Resistance

Diablos Armor Set

Unlocks after forging 30 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Diablos hunt.

Diablos HelmHeroics
Diablos MailSlugger
Heroics
Diablos VambracesHeroics
Partbreaker
Diablos CoilPartbreaker
Offensive Guard
Diablos GreavesSlugger
Partbreaker

Rathalos Armor Set

Unlocks after forging 30 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Rathalos hunt.

Rathalos HelmAttack Boost
Fire Attack
Rathalos MailWeakness Exploit
Rathalos VambracesFire Resistance
Attack Boost
Rathalos CoilFocus
Fire Attack
Rathalos GreavesFire Resistance
Weakness Exploit

