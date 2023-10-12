Monster Hunter Now: Armor Sets Guide

Armor sets in Monster Hunter Now become available as you unlock their corresponding monster.

Monster Hunter Now focuses on combat, treating exploration as a secondary feature. As such, the game has a simple but expansive equipment system. Equipment is broken up into Weapons and Armor. From there, Weapons branch out into different weapon types and Armor splits into different sets.

Every Armor set consists of five pieces: head, chest, arms, waist, and legs. Each piece has its own defense stat and skills, all of which come together to contribute to your Hunter’s overall stats. Armor can increase your resistance to a specific element, such as Poison Resistance, or provide a general buff, like the Attack Boost.

Overview

Currently, there are 14 different Armor sets that you can unlock. Each set corresponds with a Large Monster in the game, so we’ll most likely get more sets as we get more monsters. Unlike a majority of games, there is no incentive to use pieces of the same set. In other words, if you equip all pieces of one set, there’s no bonus for doing so. Instead, you want to mix and match your armor based on what monster you’re fighting and the bonuses each piece of armor provides.

Every piece of armor will provide 182 Defense at Grade 10. Finding the best armor pieces comes down to how many skills a piece has. The more skills you can unlock, the better your hunts will go.

Leather Armor Set

When you start the game, this is the first Armor set available to you. Oddly enough, there’s some great stuff in this set. All of the Leather Armor pieces have two skills: the first unlocks at Grade 2 and the second unlocks at Grade 4.

Armor Piece Equipment Skill(s) Leather Headgear Critical Eye

Ice Resistance Leather Mail Attack Boost

Fire Resistance Leather Gloves Defense Boost

Thunder Resistance Leather Belt Health Boost

Water Resistance Leather Trousers Poison Resistance

Paralysis Resistance

Jagras Armor Set

This set primarily focuses on Water and heavy attacks. Use these pieces for a Great Sword or Hammer build, either for the Aqua Hammer or Jagras Blade.

Jagras Helm Firm Foothold Jagras Mail Rising Tide Jagras Vambraces Firm Foothold

Water Attack Jagras Coil Fortify

Rising Tide Jagras Greaves Water Attack

Kulu Armor Set

The Kulu set is best for dodging and affinity weapons. Affinity weapons increase your chance to land critical hits. The Kulu Beak and First Dance have Affinity percentages.

Kulu Headpiece Lock On

Critical Eye Kulu Mail Guts Kulu Vambraces Last Stand

Critical Eye Kulu Coil Last Stand

Evade Extender Kulu Greaves Critical Eye

Pukei Armor Set

The set caters to defense and resistance. It’s best for Poison Resistance, making the set effective against the Pukei-Pukei, Rathalos, and Rathian.

Pukei Hood Focus

Health Boost Pukei Mail Focus

Poison Resistance Pukei Vambraces Poison Attack

Poison Resistance Pukei Coil Poison Attack Pukei Greaves Health Resistance

Poison Resistance

Barroth Armor Set

If you use Bows or Light Bowguns, the Barroth Greaves are essential to your build.

Barroth Helm Defense Boost

Offensive Guard Barroth Mail Offensive Guard Barroth Vambraces Guard Barroth Coil Defense Boost

Guard Barroth Greaves Recoil Down

Defense Boost

Girros Armor Set

The Girros set unlocks after forging 10 Armor pieces and after defeating the Great Girros for the first time. If you find yourself behind monsters a lot, try equipping a piece with the Sneak Attack skill.

Girros Mask Paralysis Resistance Girros Mail Paralysis Resistance

Sneak Attack Girros Vambraces Earplugs

Sneak Attack Girros Coil Earplugs

Paralysis Attack Girros Greaves Paralysis Attack

Kadachi Armor Set

The Kadachi set unlocks after forging 10 Armor pieces and after defeating the Tobi-Kadachi for the first time. Most pieces in this set are built for evasive maneuvers.

Kadachi Helm Reload Speed

Artful Dodger Kadachi Mail Evade Extender

Thunder Attack Kadachi Vambraces Evade Extender

Artful Dodger Kadachi Coil Thunder Attack Kadachi Greaves Artful Dodger

Thunder Resistance

Paolumu Armor Set

This set unlocks after you forge 15 Armor pieces and after defeating the Paolumu. If you rely on your Weapon’s Special Skill, try using pieces with the Concentration skill.

Lumu Hat Concentration

Windproof Lumu Mail Recoil Down Lumu Vambraces Concentration

Divine Blessing Lumu Coil Divine Blessing Lumu Greaves Windproof

Jyuratodus Armor Set

Unlocks after forging 15 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Jyuratodus hunt. Try pairing the Jyura Greaves with the Aqua Bow.

Jyura Helm Water Resistance

Last Stand Jyura Mail Water Attack

Last Stand Jyura Vambraces Water Attack Jyura Coil Water Resistance Jyura Greaves Focus

Last Stand

Anjanath Armor Set

Unlocks after forging 20 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Anjanath hunt.

Anja Helm Fire Attack

Fire Resistance Anja Mail Special Boost Anja Vambraces Fire Attack Anja Coil Fire Resistance

Special Boost Anja Greaves Peak Performance

Rathian Armor Set

Unlocks after forging 20 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Rathian hunt.

Rathian Helm Health Boost

Poison Attack Rathian Mail Poison Attack Rathian Vambraces Lock On

Burst Rathian Coil Poison Resistance

Burst Rathian Greaves Health Boost

Legiana Armor Set

Unlocks after forging 30 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Legiana hunt.

Legiana Helm Divine Blessing

Ice Attack Legiana Mail Divine Blessing

Windproof Legiana Vambraces Reload Speed Legiana Coil Ice Attack

Windproof Legiana Greaves Reload Speed

Ice Resistance

Diablos Armor Set

Unlocks after forging 30 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Diablos hunt.

Diablos Helm Heroics Diablos Mail Slugger

Heroics Diablos Vambraces Heroics

Partbreaker Diablos Coil Partbreaker

Offensive Guard Diablos Greaves Slugger

Partbreaker

Rathalos Armor Set

Unlocks after forging 30 Armor pieces and after successfully completing your first Rathalos hunt.

Rathalos Helm Attack Boost

Fire Attack Rathalos Mail Weakness Exploit Rathalos Vambraces Fire Resistance

Attack Boost Rathalos Coil Focus

Fire Attack Rathalos Greaves Fire Resistance

Weakness Exploit

