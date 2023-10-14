Lords of the Fallen: How To Get The Skyrest Bridge Key

Very early in Lords of the Fallen, you’ll start to encounter locked doors — and one of these locked doors requires the Skyrest Bridge Key. This tricky key is incredibly easy to miss. You’ll have to explore a hidden area and use an Umbral Lamp trick you might not even be aware of. Getting the key gives you access to all sorts of shortcuts back to Skyrest, and gives you access to an inferno mage trader. If you’re looking to bolster your magic skills, or just want to fully explore the world of Mournstead, here’s where to get that key.

Where To Find The Skyrest Bridge Key

The Skyrest Bridge Key is a hidden key that unlocks multiple doors in and around Skyrest Bridge, the main hub of Lords of the Fallen. You’ll be able to collect this key soon after reaching the hub — but actually finding it can be extremely tricky. It is very, very well hidden.

Skyrest Bridge Key : Reach the Sanctuary of Baptism area — the Sanctuary Vestige — located before the Delyth boss fight. From here, you’ll be at the temple built into the cliff wall.

: Reach the Sanctuary of Baptism area — the Sanctuary Vestige — located before the Delyth boss fight. From here, you’ll be at the temple built into the cliff wall. The key is located on the lower path, beneath the entrance to the Sanctuary. Take the ladders down and fight across to the lift. Ride it up to reach another stone bridge. From the stone bridge, use the Umbral Lamp to reach a small ledge. Drop down onto the ledge, then reach an Umbral body item container on a large corpse bridge.

That’s the short explanation. For a full guide explaining every step of finding the key, here’s what you need to know.

Skyrest Bridge Key Location | Step-By-Step Guide

Exit the temple to the rickety wooden platforms area. Go right and climb down to the lower levels beneath the main platform. There are two ladders.

Down below, cross the hanging platforms by jumping. You’ll need to sprint then dodge to leap over the gaps.

Jump to the third hanging platform and climb the ladder up to reach a straight path to a large wooden structure built into the side of the stone bridge. Fight through the enemies here and watch out for pilgrims hiding behind debris. They’ll try to push you off the ledge to your death instantly.

Inside the wooden structure, use the lever to lower the lift. Ride it up to reach the exterior of the stone structure — there’s an abandoned fountain leading to a bridge with a locked door that requires the Skyrest Bridge Key.

Finally, we can get the key. Cross the bridge and look right. There’s an expanse of nothing in the living world. Use the Umbral Lamp to find a bone bridge — use the nearby portal to revive yourself near the fountain if you’re already dead. You need to be in the normal world to reach this key.

In the living world, use the Umbral Lamp and slowly walk across the bone bridge until you’re standing directly over the small jutting platform below you. Once you’re in position, disable the lamp to drop down onto the platform.

Drop down to collect the Faithful Bludgeon from the body below. Enter the Umbral and use Soulflay to pull the bone bridge on this path. To the left, you’ll encounter another huge bridge made of a giant corpse. In the center is a glowing body you can pull with Soulflay. That’s where you’ll find the Skyrest Bridge Key. Two reapers will spawn on both sides of the bridge when you approach the center. Quickly grab the key and run across.

There’s a revival statue on the opposite side. Use it and then go left (over the ramp) to reach an important Skyrest Bridge Key door. This leads to a long path with multiple useful items and a method to unlock a magic vendor.