Lords of the Fallen: How To Upgrade Healing | Saintly Quintessence Locations

The Estus Flask or Lords of the Fallen is the Sanguinarix — like any Dark Souls game, you’ll use it for a quick healing sip. Your Sanguinarix starts with three charges and refills after every rest at a checkpoint. By now, we’re all familiar with the concept of healing items that recharge after you respawn or rest. And just like other classics of the action-RPG genre, you’ll also be able to upgrade your Sanguinarix. By finding rare items called Saintly Quintessence, you can increase your total charges and upgrade the total healing power of each charge. These are essential for progression. You don’t want to miss out.

Below we’ll explain what character to talk to for healing upgrades, and where to find all the Saintly Quintessence we’ve found so far. Saintly Quintessence is a rare key item that always drops in the Umbral, so be sure to search every corner of the realm of the undead to get what you need.

How To Enhance Healing Charges

To upgrade healing, reach the Skyrest Bridge hub. Talk to Pieta near the Vestige and she’ll upgrade your total healing charge. Trade her Saintly Quintessence.

Skyrest Bridge is located at the top of Redcopse Village. Past Redcopse Windmill, you’ll encounter the major boss Pieta. Defeat her to unlock access to Skyrest.

The more Saintly Quintessence you trade, the more healing charges you’ll unlock — and later, healing effectiveness. After upgrading your healing multiple times, it will require +2 / +3 Saintly Quintessence to upgrade your healing. The higher the level, the more key items are required.

Healing Upgrades Locations

Saintly Quintessence are rare key items only found in the Umbral. Look for special dead bodies in the walls with a gold halo. These are often found in hidden areas. Don’t miss them!

Saintly Quintessence #1: Defiled Sepulchre – Find the first Saintly Quintessence in the tutorial area. Progressing through the Umbral, you’ll use the Umbral Lamp to clear a wall and learn about recharging with blisters. Past this, you’ll find two undead enemies beneath a glowing gold body in the wall. Defeat the pair of enemies, then use the Umbral Lamp Soulflay to destroy the container. The body in the wall will drop this first upgrade item.

Saintly Quintessence #2: Sanctuary of Baptism – Located in the Scourged Sister Delyth boss arena. After defeating her, return in the Umbral and look in the small alcove to the right where the Umbral Parasite was protecting her. Drain the body embedded in the wall to gain this key item.

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for more Saintly Quintessence locations.]