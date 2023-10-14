Lords of the Fallen: How To Unlock the Inferno Magic Vendor

You won’t be able to start buying magic Inferno armor and catalysts until you’ve unlocked the Infernomancer vendor in Lords of the Fallen. This hidden vendor is even trickier to find than the Blacksmith — another optional character you can easily miss. The Infernomancer sells weapons and items related to Infernomancy — one of the three schools of magic you can unlock. Unleashing fire is the most deadly of the schools, giving you the ability to blast foes with fireballs or add fire damage to your attacks. If you’re a magic class looking to enhance yourself further, you’ll want to unlock the NPC ASAP.

How How Unlock The Infernomancer Vendor

The Infernomancer is an optional magic vendor located in a hidden area of Skyrest Bridge. To reach the underground of the main hub, you’ll need to progress to the Sanctuary Vestige at the Sanctuary of Baptism — this is where the Delyth boss is located. The Inferno Magic Vendor can be unlocked before defeating the Delyth boss, so very early in the game if you know where to look.

Before we can reach the Infernomancer, you’ll need to collect the Skyrest Bridge Key. The Infernomancer and the key are located in the same area, so here’s a quick rundown to help you find them both.

Getting The Skyrest Bridge Key : From the Sanctuary Vestige, exit the temple and go right to find two ladders leading down to the lower level of the cliff wooden scaffolding area. Follow this lower path, jumping across platforms, until you reach a wooden structure with a lift.

Ride the lift up and take the stairs down to a bridge. Near the start of the bridge, you'll find a locked door. Go to the opposite side and use the Umbral Lamp to walk on the bone bridge to reach a ledge directly below. Deactivate the lamp to drop down.

After landing on the ledge, switch to the Umbral and pull another bone bridge. This leads to a giant bridge formed by an Umbral corpse. The Skyrest Bridge Key is located in the the husk item container in the center of the corpse bridge.

After collecting the key, we’ll be able to access the Infernomancer. For a more in-depth guide to getting the key and reaching this area, check out the Skyrest Bridge Key guide here.

How To Rescue The Infernomancer : Near the Skyrest Bridge Key location, go to the locked door near the corpse bridge where the key was found. Unlock it and enter a tomb.

At the top of the spiral stairs, there's a locked cell with an NPC inside. She doesn't make much sense yet. To rescue her, you need to find a key item. While you're up here, unlock the shortcut leading back to Skyrest Bridge.

with an NPC inside. She doesn’t make much sense yet. To rescue her, you need to find a key item. While you’re up here, unlock the shortcut leading back to . Go to the area beneath the Infernomancer’s cell. In the Umbral , you’ll find an umbral ladder on the walkway lined with statues. You’ll need to break three umbral anchors to unlock the door at the top of the ladder. Follow the pulsating blue tubes to each of the three. Break them all and return to collect the Searing Accusation item.

Return to the Infernomancer's cell and talk to her twice. The second time, you can choose to give her the Searing Accusation. Do it.

After giving her the item, she’ll disappear from her cell, leaving behind a prisoner’s head cage armor item. To find her next, take the stairs up to Pieta’s boss arena. Find her standing near the giant fallen stone giant head that’s leaking magma. Talk to her and she’ll sell items to you in exchange for Vigor.