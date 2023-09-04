Starfield: How To Join All Factions

There are four major factions you can join in Starfield and you can sign-up with them all. These factions have long, involved storylines separate from the main missions, and each one is worth checking out. Most of them are relatively easy to join, but at least one is secret. You’ll need to complete very specific steps to join.

The four factions are the United Colonies Vanguard, the Freestar Rangers, Ryujin Industries and the Crimson Fleet. The UC and Freestar are combat factions with lots of fighting. The UC Vanguard is all about hunting aliens, while the Freestar Rangers are on a criminal investigation to stop a terrorist plot. Ryujin Industries are a stealth-focused faction all about corporate espionage, and the Crimson Fleet are the resident evil faction of the galaxy, letting you enjoy piracy with a safe harbor to sell stolen goods. We’ll explain how to join all four factions below.

How To Join All Factions

Factions are different large storylines found in the galaxy of Starfield. These lengthy quests feature multiple missions — and completing them will reward you with lots of credits or other special perks.

NOTE: You can join all factions in a single playthrough. Joining one faction will not preclude you from joining another faction. All factions are viable and can be joined — or fought against — at any time in the story. You are not limited to joining just one.

How To Join The United Colonies Vanguard

Supra Et Ultra (UC Vanguard): Jemison – New Atlantis – Use the train to reach the MAST District in New Atlantis. Enter the massive tower in the center of the structure and look to the left. There’s a large Vanguard Kiosk to the left.

Talk to Commander John Tuala. Anyone can join. If you have a Bounty, you’ll need to pay it off before being allowed to join.

This begins the faction mission ‘Supra Et Ultra’ — use the elevator and travel to the Vanguard Orientation Hall. Use the computer and agree to the terms to join.

Complete the orientation process. You must check the kiosks in the museum and pass three tiers in the flight simulator. Defeat the enemies, then return to Commander Tuala in the MAST Lobby.

Take the oath and go on your probationary mission. No matter how well you do in the combat simulator, you’ll still have to complete years of service to the UC Vanguard before you get citizenship.

How To Join The Freestar Rangers

Deputized (Freestar Ranger): Akila – Akila City – Located in the capitol of the Freestar Collective at the Cheyenne Star System, as you enter the city a guard will warn you of trouble at the local Galbank. Complete ‘Job Gone Wrong’ successfully, or travel directly to The Rock. This is the large structure in the middle of town, past the statue.

Inside, talk to Emma Wilcox in the bar. Emma will talk to you about joining immediately if you impress the Marshall.

Learn more, and she’ll offer to recruit you if you can complete any mission from the Mission Board. Use the Freestar Mission Board and select one of the missions. Any of them will work.

Complete the quest and return to The Rock. Talk to Emma and she’ll lead you to the Marshall. Agree to the pledge and you’ll be officially deputized. Emma Wilcox will continue to give you missions — and Sam Coe will approve if you join.

How To Join Ryujin Industries

Back to the Grind (Ryujin Industries): Jemison – New Atlantis – At the Commercial District, find the red kiosk outside the Galbank HQ. These kiosks can be found at multiple locations around the galaxy.

Use a kiosk and select [Job Application]. Fill the application out and you’ll be sent to meet a representative of the company to complete the process.

Alternatively, you can travel directly to Ryujin Industries HQ. Travel to Volii Alpha (Volii System) and enter Neon. The large city is home to a Ryujin Industries tower. Enter and you can apply for a job at one of the kiosks in the lobby.

How To Join The Crimson Fleet

Deep Cover (Crimson Fleet): Jemison – New Atlantis – Commit a crime in New Atlantis (or any UC Settlement, but it absolutely works in New Atlantis) and get caught. You need to be caught for this to work.

After UC Security confronts you, instead of asking you to pay a fine, they’ll tell you to come with them under special orders. Agree and you’ll reappear on the UC Vigilance, a military ship off Phobos in the Sol System.

Instead of going to jail, you’ll be given an offer — infiltrate the Crimson Fleet. Following this mission story will lead to the secret Crimson Fleet settlement where you can safely sell contraband and other stolen goods. They don’t scan you at the Crimson Fleet hideout. The hideout also contains a special Ship Builder that sells Shielded Cargo Holds.

That’s all the factions so far. If more are discovered or added, we’ll include them in future updates.