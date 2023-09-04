Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 4 Season 4

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, heist is the Last Resort to survival. Since the fate of the island is at stake, there are an array of powerful weapons to use, fresh reality augments to roll, and swarms of guards trying to disrupt your mission. Fortnite characters can provide you with some useful perks in exchange for gold bars. By knowing all the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you can visit them anytime.

This season, there are 16 characters on the island, including five specialists.

Where to find every NPC in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Countess Daraku: At the Eastern Watch landmark, east of the Eclipsed Estate

At the Eastern Watch landmark, east of the Eclipsed Estate Sun Strider: On the island to the southeast of Eclipsed Estate

On the island to the southeast of Eclipsed Estate Piper Pace: Inside the house that’s opposite the Gas Station at Slappy Shores

Inside the house that’s opposite the Gas Station at Slappy Shores Fish Thicc: At the Shore Shack landmark, northwest of Relentless Retreat

At the Shore Shack landmark, northwest of Relentless Retreat Antonia: Top floor of the barn at Frenzy Fields

Top floor of the barn at Frenzy Fields Nolan Chance: Bottom floor of the barn at Frenzy Fields

Bottom floor of the barn at Frenzy Fields Meowscles : Roaming around the south of Shady Stilts

: Roaming around the south of Shady Stilts Khaby Lame : At the Secluded Spire landmark, north of Mega City

: At the Secluded Spire landmark, north of Mega City Diamond Diva : Close to the gas station at Mega City

: Close to the gas station at Mega City Love Ranger : On the roof of the largest structure at Rumble Ruins

: On the roof of the largest structure at Rumble Ruins Renegade Shadow: Inside a house, south of Shattered Slabs

Inside a house, south of Shattered Slabs Agent Peely : Beside the pool of water to the east of Steamy Springs

: Beside the pool of water to the east of Steamy Springs Arctic Assassin : Creeky Compound

: Creeky Compound Bull Shark : Creeky Compound

: Creeky Compound Royale Bomber : Northern part of Brutal Bastion

: Northern part of Brutal Bastion Beastmode: Breakwater Bay

Don’t forget, there are also four types of Highcard Boss:

Diamonds Dealer : At the Sanguine Suites vault

: At the Sanguine Suites vault Clubs Dealers : Can appear at Mega City, Slappy Shores and Rumble Ruins

: Can appear at Mega City, Slappy Shores and Rumble Ruins Hearts Dealer : At the Relentless Retreat vault

: At the Relentless Retreat vault The Dealer: Guarding Forecast Towers

Those are all the NPCs that will be sticking around for the remainder of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Only time will tell if more characters will join the roster as the season continues to progress.